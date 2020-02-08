WRESTLING REGIONALS: MacArthur wrestling's Billy Tucker, Carson Williams win regional championships

WOOD RIVER -- Vandalia kept their streak of regional titles alive Saturday at the Class 1A Wood River Regional in winning the program's 26th consecutive championship.

In the 14 weight classes, the Vandals advanced 13 wrestlers, including eight champions, to the sectional which will be held at Vandalia next Saturday.

"(The streak) is something we talk about quite a bit and something we take pride in. It is always exciting and always a little bit different, and we had a really good semifinal round, so it took the drama out of it, which was nice, and then we could just focus on the finals," Vandalia coach Jason Clay said. "We had twelve wrestlers in the finals, so we are proud of that, and it's going to be fun to host the sectional next week."

Repeat regional champions for the Vandals included Jarek Wehrle (106 pounds), Gavin Mouser (195) and Anthony Enlow (285), but the team saw several wrestlers set up.

"(Senior) Bradyn Kaiser (152) has been a solid guy all the way through, so it is nice for him to get a regional title," Clay said. "His brother, Ryan Kaiser, (138) has been coming on this year as a sophomore, and he got a regional title today too. Freshman Owen Miller (113) got one today too, so it's some veterans and some new guys."