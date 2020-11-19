Wrestling teams throughout Central Illinois are trying to keep the sport alive during the pandemic

WARRENSBURG — There's no substitute for getting on the mat and wrestling an opponent.
In other sports, you can simulate a game on a court or practice throwing or hitting a ball against a wall, but for wrestling, learning those grappling skills requires up-close contact with another person.
It is a sport that isn't compatible with a pandemic, but coaches and teams across Central Illinois are doing their best to keep the sport alive and wrestle another day.
"The last time we wrestled or practiced as a team was at last year's regional in February," Warrensburg-Latham wrestling coach Brian Lee said. "Our team camp was canceled this summer in June and we didn't work out during quarantine."
Lee has recently had his team doing voluntary conditioning workouts a couple times a week and any wrestling training had to be in the athletes' minds.
"We just are trying to stay sharp doing these individual drills and have them visualize in their head that they've got an opponent in front of them," Lee said. "I think we've been pretty creative. There will be rustiness (when we get to wrestle again), but we have that every time we start a season."
Any contact days that Illinois wrestling programs had been doing are now temporarily paused because of Tier 3 restrictions announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. In a statement from the IHSA, all indoor sporting activities are stopped, but outdoor sports can continue with limited participation allowed.
Senior Joe Fiore, who wrestled at 160 pounds last season, has been taking part in the Cardinals training sessions, but said they can't compare to competition. He has headed out of state to prepare for a season that he hopes will end at a state tournament.
"I get to see these guys every day and I get to work out with them, but sometimes I just want to someone else and actually compete instead of just drilling," he said. "I've gone down to Missouri for a couple of camps and my brother and I went up to Wisconsin for tournament and we have a mat at our house that we can train on in the garage. The tournament was awesome and I placed second. It was great to finally compete for once. I got to go up there and showcase what I could do."
Wrestling's move from the winter to a summer season that runs May 3 to June 26 could create conflicts with athletes planning on competing in baseball and track and field, but Lee said coaches will work hard to mitigate any issues.
"I don't think we will lose anybody because I think we have a great coaching staff across the board (at Warrensburg) and I'm pretty confident that everyone will work together," Lee said. "I think we will treat the summer season like when we go to team camp. Worrying about wins and losses, not so much. It will be interesting and I hope there is never another year like it because it has been trying for everybody."
Fiore will be on the hunt for his 100th career victory this season when it gets underway and he thinks it will be an important one for the program.
"With the success that Adam Maxwell had last year (3rd at state at 220 pounds) and I think people are starting to see that this is going to be good and I think that Warrensburg-Latham is finally getting their name out there for wrestling," Fiore said. "I don't think (moving to summer) is great news but it's not the worst case. I think that the season will happen and I'm a pretty optimistic person and I like to think that things will hopefully work out."
Staying on a routine
As the daylight hours are growing shorter in the fall, Monticello senior wrestler Garrett Wilkin isn't used to having free time.
Support Local Journalism
Monticello's wrestling team has not been having contact day workouts during the pandemic and Wilkin is trying to get used to leading his own training regimen.
"It is really weird to have time to yourself right now and it is hard to motivate yourself to stay in shape," Wilkin said. "I have a treadmill and some weights at home so I've been running and lifting all I can but the hardest part is just staying on a routine and making sure that four or five times a week you are out moving and doing something. The workouts aren't so bad but keeping yourself on the schedule is the hardest part."
Monticello typically has a high crossover from football to wrestling participation and wrestling coach Andy Moore hopes his wrestlers are conditioning through that and on their own.
"During the summer, we really weren't able to do anything inside and you had to have a mask on and so I didn't think you could do too much wrestling stuff with a mask on," Moore said. "As far as conditioning goes, I'm relying on them to be self-sufficient under these circumstances. It is usually about 75% that play football, give or take each year and we also have weightlifting as one of our classes and a lot of students take that."
Moore believes the move of wrestling to the summer may not be enough on its own to allow the season to move forward.
"Everything that has been said before was that with the physical nature of wrestling, it is going to require a vaccine," Moore said. "I know right now we are trending in the wrong way and I just don't know if the numbers will get low enough for the governor and the public health departments to say that we can go do it. I think it is truly going to require a vaccine in order for them to consider it to be safe to do."
Wrestling is Wilkin's only sport and hopes to be a leader for the Sages when the season begins.
"Wrestling is something that has been natural for me and I've tried just about every sport you can do but that is the one that really clicks for me. I really enjoy the people in it and the environment and everything about it," he said. "It will be odd (to wrestle in the summer) but looking at COVID and everything that is my best hope for the season and to make sure my season isn't cancelled to move it as far back as possible. I really have no idea what will happen but I am trying to keep high hopes."
Wrestling another day
While programs like Warrensburg-Latham's have had team conditioning practices, MacArthur's wrestling team — and all Decatur Public Schools athletes — have not been able to participate in extracurricular programs while classes are taught remotely.
"To some degree it's difficult but on the other hand, I'm a person that is on the side of doing what is best for the people and for the country and for the kids," MacArthur wrestling coach Alvin Jackson said. "I am more concerned with keeping them alive than keeping them wrestling. As much as it hurts to not be in (the wrestling room) at least we are considering doing it in the summer. You can live to wrestle another day."
Last season, Jackson had five Generals wrestlers advance to sectionals, including two regional champions, and he has been active in staying in touch with his team during the pandemic.
"It has disrupted their development to some degree and I think people are getting fat being indoors all the time. That is a big problem for wrestlers," Jackson said. "Summer wrestling is awesome because you can wrestle outside in the summer and that will allow for some social distancing and the fact that you're outside is going to help regulate the transmission of the virus.
"I think it is better than nothing. If they can wrestle in the summer, they might have a month-and-a-half off and then they can come back and wrestle in the fall which I think will be a good thing. We're going to make the best of it."
106 pounds -- Calvin Miller, Fr., Shelbyville
113 pounds -- Shaundell Watson, Fr., MacArthur
120 pounds -- Cameron Lee, Jr., MacArthur
126 pounds -- Tristin Garrett, Sr., Mount Zion
132 pounds -- Austin McConaha, Sr., Monticello
138 pounds -- Ethan O'Linc, Sr. Monticello
145 pounds -- Billy Tucker, Sr., MacArthur
152 pounds -- Lukas Eagle, Sr., Mount Zion
160 pounds -- Makail Stanley, Sr., Argenta-Oreana
170 pounds -- Caden Owens, Sr., Mount Zion
182 pounds -- Matt Kerr, Sr., Monticello
195 pounds -- Brayden Doyle, Sr., Charleston
220 pounds -- Adam Maxwell, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham
285 pounds -- Ethan Badon, Fr., MacArthur
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!