Hits, misses and busts: Grading all of Ryan Pace’s 32 draft picks as the Chicago Bears GM

The report card: In case you hadn’t heard, the Bears were first in line at the quarterback buffet in 2017, and Pace went all in on Trubisky, trading three additional picks to the 49ers to move from No. 3 to No. 2. Pace’s aggressiveness in making certain he got the quarterback he so badly wanted wasn’t the problem. It was the Bears’ misevaluation of that quarterback class that still proves unsettling and might have set the franchise back a half-decade or longer. Pace’s bold trade up was a clear indication he wouldn’t have been able to settle for another quarterback in the class. And when the other two quarterbacks taken in Round 1 that year were Patrick Mahomes (already a league MVP and Super Bowl champion) and Deshaun Watson (a two-time Pro Bowl selection), Pace’s mistake has been magnified tenfold. While Mahomes and Watson prepare themselves for eye-popping contract extensions this year, Trubisky is in an open competition with Nick Foles for the starting job with no promises he will still be a Bear beyond 2020. Trubisky still has some control over how his Bears career will ultimately be defined, and a major resurgence, while a long shot, isn’t out of the question. But if Trubsky isn’t in the Bears’ plans beyond this season, it’s more than reasonable to move him into the “Bust” category.