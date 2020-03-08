Allen, Blues blank Blackhawks for 9th win in 10 games

After Crawford stopped Schwartz's wraparound from the right side, the rebound trickled into the slot. Brayden Schenn swatted the puck to the left side, where Bortuzzo pitch-forked it over Crawford's shoulder from a sharp angle.

Dylan Strome's shot glanced off the crown of Allen's mask midway through the period. Allen went to the bench briefly, had his mask tweaked and returned to the crease.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kane skated in alone on Allen with 13:50 left, but Allen came up with a nifty left pad save.

Oskar Sundqvist elbowed Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist in the head along the boards with 5:01 left in the second to set up Chicago's fourth power play. It also led to fracas that fueled a free-swinging fight between Caggiula and Vince Dunn.

Boqvist didn't return after the hit. Caggiula suffered a right hand injury in his altercation.

The Blues killed the advantage, then Allen stopped Alex DeBrincat point-blank in the final seconds of the period.

Pietranglo gave the Blues some breathing room when he made it 2-0 at 5:37 of the third. After Nylander turned over the puck in the Chicago zone, Pietrangelo swept a shot past Crawford from the left side after taking Schwartz's cross-ice feed.