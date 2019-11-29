Blackhawks fall to Avalanche, MacKinnon

Kane’s soft pass off the backboards was intended for Keith, but instead drifted onto the stick of Compher, who fired from the left circle. MacKinnon, standing in front, got a piece of it.

Graves made it 2-0 at 3:17 from the left circle when he converted a rebound of Matt Nieto’s shot from the right point.

Smith cut it to 2-1 at 9:14 from the edge of the crease after Ryan Carpenter fed him with a backhand pass off the backboards.

Makar’s power-play goal, with 7:40 left in the first — and just 11 seconds after Erik Gustafsson went off for interference — made it 3-1. Makar threaded a screened shot from the high slot into the upper right corner.

Nichushskin blew past Keith in the slot, broke in alone and beat Crawford with a backhander at 9:45 of the second to make it 4-1. Set up by MacKinnon, Compher ripped a shot past Crawford from the right circle 1:41 later to complete a 3-on-1 break and extend the Avs’ lead to 5-1.

Kane, alone in front, lifted in a backhander with 4 seconds left in the second. After taking a feed from Jonathan Toews, Kane notched his team-leading 13th goal with Francouz sprawled on the ice.