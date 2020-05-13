Blues exec believes hockey returns this season, and wants St. Louis to play a leading role

"There will be some (markets) that would be more difficult to play in based on the level of the virus. So yes, we have shown interest and have provided the league with different scenarios and insights around our buildings and how and why we think we'd be a fantastic hub city in the event that that happens."

A couple of weeks ago, a scenario of establishing four pod cities with seven or eight teams situated in each city seemed to be gaining traction.

"We would welcome it," Zimmerman said. "We love being on the stage of the NHL and helping them create the best possible environment for players. And certainly in what would be a very unique situation of potentially having seven other teams in our marketplace. Under any circumstance, even without fans, that's a really exciting opportunity for us to host."

From the Winter Classic, to last season's Stanley Cup run, to this season's All-Star weekend, St. Louis has shown it can handle big NHL events.

"Yeah, we have a good track record," Zimmerman said. "But understandably, this one is different in many ways. In addition to being really proud of our facilities, both Enterprise Center and certainly the Centene Community Ice Center ... I think one of the other key things is our medical community.