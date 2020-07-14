Colton Parayko, Robert Bortuzzo not on the ice as Blues start training camp

So the expectation was that some of those testing positive would be cleared by the time camp opened. And that appeared to be the case Monday at Centene. Coach Craig Berube had his full complement of assistant coaches on hand for the day's two practices; and Parayko and Bortuzzo were the only missing players.

Minus those two defensemen, the Blues had 30 players on hand, split into two groups -- with one group practicing at 10 a.m. and the other going at noon in what were 45-minute sessions. With only eight blueliners available, San Antonio callups Jake Walman and Derrick Pouliot pulled double duty, playing defense in both practice sessions.

Just like society at large, coping with the coronavirus has become a way life for the NHL. And with that in mind, one of the features of the league's return to play plan is that players could opt out of participating in the 24-team postseason format without penalty if they declared their intentions by 4 p.m. (Central) on Monday.

Armstrong said the Blues had no takers.

"Everyone in our group has indicated that they want to play," Armstrong said. "We've always let the players know that the health and safety of themselves and of their family is at the forefront. They have 100 percent of our support.