Coyotes rally for shootout win over Blackhawks

Garland got his team-leading 12th goal in regulation, and Carl Soderberg and Christian Fischer also scored. Kuemper finished with 26 saves through overtime.

The Coyotes improved to 39-35-8 last season, but fell short of the playoffs after finishing last in 2017-18. So far this season, Arizona is the NHL's top defensive team with a 2.28 goals-against average.

The Coyotes weren't sharp in the first period in this one, but Kuemper held the fort as his teammates turned up the pressure against Chicago.

"We had some good shifts in the first where we had a lot of zone time," Kuemper said. "We came in and talked about it and went over some things we could use against them, and we were able to take over there."

Jonathan Toews has a goal and two assists for his first three-point game this season. Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik also scored for injury-depleted Chicago, which played beyond regulation for the third straight game following an overtime win at Boston on Thursday and a shootout win at New Jersey the following night.

Lehner had 44 saves — including several sensational ones — but he lost for the first time in six career games (5-0-1) to Arizona.

