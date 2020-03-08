Decatur Blaze advance to USPHL national championship tournament

DECATUR -- The Decatur Blaze are off to play at the U.S. Premier Hockey League (USPHL) national championship series after sweeping the Metro Jets Development Program (MJDP) in two straight games this weekend at the Decatur Civic Center.
The Blaze won both games in dramatic fashion -- one in overtime and the other coming down to the final seconds of regulation.
On Friday, the Blaze's left wing Artem Alekhin, from Moscow, Russia, scored a goal at 16:10 of overtime to give the Decatur a 3-2 win. Right wing Austin Floyd had a goal and an assist, center Walker Smith also scored, and goalie Cooper Stewart made 48 saves.
In the series clincher on Saturday, the Blaze took control of the game and led 5-1 at the end of the second period. The MJDP tightened things dramatically in the third period with three goals, including to by Jake Aslanian in the final five minutes of the game, but the Blaze defense held on for the 5-4 win.
Decatur left wing Tyler Montoya went for two goals plus an assist and right wing Mario Lorusso added a goal and an assist. Defensemen Cody Wilson and Smith added goals and Blaze captain TJ Dougan and Floyd registered two assists apiece.
Between the pipes, Gabriel Boulanger finished with 40 stops as the MJDP outshot the Blaze 44-27.
The USPHL championship brings together eight teams to play for the championship in a bracket tournament. Along with the Blaze, four other teams have already qualified for the national championship series -- the Metro Jets (from Fraser, Mich., Rockets Hockey Club (from Bridgewater Township, N.J.), New York Aviators, Hudson Havoc (from Hudson, Wisc.). The schedule for nationals will be released shortly after the rest of the playoff series are complete. The event runs March 12-16 at Merrimack College in Andover, Mass.
All games at nationals will be streamed on www.HockeyTV.com.
The Blaze finished the regular season with a 23-18 record and in second place in the Midwest East Conference behind the Chicago Cougars.