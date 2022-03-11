Hockey season may be over in Central Illinois but the passion for the sport is red hot

DECATUR — Hockey season has come to an end in Decatur and although the ice at the Decatur Civic Center has been melted, the passion for sport around Central Illinois continues on with a fiery passion.

At the final event of the hockey year, local children aged four to nine got on the ice, some for the first time, at Try Hockey For Free day, a nation-wide semiannual event sponsored by USA Hockey.

Kids strapped on skates and used walkers out on the ice to get their bearings and possibly find the love of a new sport.

"We get a dozen to two dozen kids every time and there are always kids that come out and whether they come out or not they get exposure on how to skate," said Ross Bareksten, hockey director of the Decatur Youth Hockey Association (DYHA). "For most of them, it is their first experience on the ice, so it is a little interesting.

"As long as we keep them from crying, they tend to come back again and again. It doesn't take them too long. If we can keep them on the ice, in a week or two people are amazed."

For most sports, kids have high school and club options to participate, but with few high school hockey options around Central Illinois, it falls to organizations like the DYHA to provide that avenue for players. The association has teams at 11 levels currently including beginners, mites (6U, 8U, full ice), squirts (10U), peewee (12U) and bantam (14U). At 14, players move on to the Decatur Flames high school aged program.

While hockey isn't an Illinois High School Association-sanctioned sport, youth hockey players are just as busy as their counterparts in mainstream activities such as basketball and football in honing their craft and often trying to get to the next level.

Although COVID limited teams' ability to travel for competition and tournaments in recent seasons, Bareksten said that participation numbers are up.

"COVID put a damper on everyone a little bit because we weren't able to play around the state or the region," Bareksten said. "So there were a lot of kids through the 8U level that hadn't played a game this year. I think there is a lot of interest and the numbers for the organization here in town are up. We are very excited about hockey growing here."

The growth in hockey in Decatur goes against the national trend. While the number of players registered with USA Hockey has increased 190% from 1990-91 to 2018-19, recent surveys show the decline of players in most areas.

In 1990, there were 195,125 players who were part of USA Hockey. After a record-setting 2018-19 season (567,908 players), the numbers started to go down. There were 561,700 registered players in 2019-20, and 453,826 registered players in 2020-21.

In the Chicago area, there has been an erosion of players at the local levels, according to a 2020 ESPN story. Total participation was down 2.6 percent from 2016-19, including an 11.6 percent decline in adult male players from 2017-19. Women players were up 3.8 percent. According to ESPN, local participation numbers in the Chicago area were at 29,580 for 2018-19, representing a 1.2% increase over a five-year span. But the declines in youth hockey (4.9%) and adult hockey (10.2%, all of it among men's league players) in 2018-19, led to a 5.4% decline in total participation.

That said, there are 85 sheets of ice in the USA Hockey-defined Chicago market. And high school hockey is thriving, with the United Center hosting the state finals on an annual basis.

Several teams in Decatur were wrapping up their playoff tournaments last week and next year may see an expanded team roster.

"I thought it was a great year coming off of COVID and I think everybody is excited to get back on the ice and not just practice all season," Bareksten said. "It was a huge success and we will judge that next fall when we get the numbers of people coming out for tryouts and playing next year.

"We are excited that we may even have numbers for three teams in some of age brackets. We have a lot of coaches and a lot of support from the community and the more teams we can have is the better."

Keeping costs low

Michele Trueblood serves as equipment manager for the DYHA and her children Michael, Mason and Maddie all participate in youth hockey.

Michael Trueblood plays goalie for the 10U team and has been a fan of the St. Louis Blues since his uncle, who worked for the team, got him tickets to games.

"I've been playing hockey for four years. I tried it and I really liked it. I love building friendships and I love taking shots. We have improved a lot this season and we are undefeated," Michael said. "(When I'm playing goalie), I don't think it is pressure for me, I love it."

Michele Trueblood knows firsthand the expenses that come along with hockey. She orders jerseys and equipment for the DYHA teams. For parents looking to get into the sport, programs are available to defray some of the costs.

"It can be expensive. There is Play it Again Sports and Sideline Swap, where you can get used equipment at a discount. We also have scholarships that we have in our organization that help reduce the ice fees," Michele Trueblood said. "The equipment can be expensive but there are other ways to find to reduce the cost and we do our best to pass long equipment."

Jumping in

Justin Wilson, from Decatur, brought his son Nathaniel Wilson, 6, to the Try Hockey for Free event after his son watched some hockey on TV.

"This is my first time being here and I didn't know that they did this here in the Civic Center. I couldn't believe how many people were here skating this morning," Wilson said. "Yesterday we came for the lessons they were giving out. (Nathaniel) wants to keep going and this summer he wants to do some more of it."

Nathaniel was getting more comfortable on the ice after just a few moments.

"I think he is getting the hang of it and staying out there and he's not falling down all the time. He has been going back and forth with the walker. The walker helps him get back up," Wilson said. "I think this is awesome and it gets the kids together. I encourage kids to do it."

Like father, like son

Marshal and Mandy Wiley's son Clayton, 8, was one of the more experienced players taking in the Try Hockey for Free event. Clayton was working on his stick skills after learning to skate over the past few weeks.

"He's been wanting to play hockey and we bought a used pair of skate from Play It Again. We've been to open skates and trying to learn how to skate," Marshal Wiley said. "We will see if he wants to join a team next season."

Marshal, 35, played hockey through the DYHA programs and hopes Clayton will also find a love of hockey.

"I played to right around high school. It was my favorite sport," Marshal Wiley said. "It is exciting and it's a great sport to watch and a great sport to play."

Communities around Decatur offer year-round ice facilities and Wiley said the sport could be supported by expanding ice time in Decatur.

"I wish we could have ice all year around but I get it is a budgetary thing," he said. "When I played, we would go to Springfield and Bloomington that had ice all year. It would be cool if we had a summer league here."

Revolution

This is the sixth season for the Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association. President Doug Kent said there are 75 girls in the program with 45 on travel teams.

"Last year our association kept practicing during COVID, so we had a growth among the younger ages because other rinks were shut down," he said. "We consistently get new girls every year. Last year was really good. We pulled girls from Springfield, Champaign and Decatur."

Kent said a couple girls have gone to college and played for lower-level teams.

"The skill development, because these girls can now come together and play together for a longer period of time, most girls who are older on my 19U team have been playing together 4-6 years," he said. "The cohesiveness and skill development accelerates the longer they play together."

That was evident last weekend when the 19-under team posted its best-ever finish, taking fourth, in the Northern Illinois Hockey League's state tournament against Chicago-area teams that have been around for a lot longer time.

"Building the organization and getting the girls together has been exceptional for them, socially and physically, for their hockey development," said Kent.

The growth and quality of girls hockey in the past six years around Central Illinois is evident in the 19-under team's state tourney performance.

"We have 17 girls who play hockey decently well and four girls on that team at an elite level. In Central Illinois we have 700,000 population. We're playing against teams from St. Louis that draw from a 2.5 million population and we're competing and beating those teams," he said.

"Even though our numbers are low to draw from in Central Illinois, we're pretty confident we're doing a good job developing the girls because we don't have the depth to draw from but we have pretty high-skilled (players), nonetheless."

The Revolution is hosting a tournament in Bloomington that began Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday with 17 teams coming from Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio and Indiana.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.