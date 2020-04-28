NHL gives summer hockey a hard look; St. Louis Blues interested in being host city

The newest Blue, defenseman Marco Scandella, best summed up what a return to hockey would mean for himself and the team.

"It's gonna be tough to say: 'Let's just scratch this season,'" Scandella told the Post-Dispatch. "I feel like everyone's worked hard to get to this point. For me, we have to finish. I feel like we have to find a way to play. Even if it's without fans. It's not gonna be that fun, but I feel like we owe it to hockey.

"If it's safe and we're allowed to do it, I feel like everyone wants to play. You only have so many chances to win a Stanley Cup."

But Scandella also realizes a renewed wave of the coronavirus in the summer "would be terrible."

"Say a team would get the coronavirus," Scandella said. "What would they do? Just delay the playoffs? But if there's a way to do it safely and test safely, and the league approves it, governments approve it, I feel like everyone just wants to get back to playing."

There would need to be some buildup prior to playing games, about three weeks of practice time, Bettman said. Perhaps preceded by small-group workouts. Shelter-in-place rules have prevented NHL players from getting on the ice, but Parayko makes it sound like that factor is a overstated.