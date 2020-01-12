Rookie Kubalik scores twice, Blackhawks beat Ducks

CHICAGO — Dominik Kubalik is enjoying his first hot streak in the NHL, and the rookie was a difference-maker for the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Kubalik scored two goals, Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist and the Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2.

Kubalik has goals in four straight games and 16 for the season, tying him with Buffalo's Victor Olofsson for the NHL rookie lead. The first two-goal game of his career gave the Chicago forward eight points in his last five games.

"Very happy with Kubalik's progression," coach Jeremy Colliton said. "Does a lot of good things away from the puck that allow him to be in a situation to score. He's going to the net, being a shooter. Good to see."

In his last 11 games, Kubalik has eight goals and five assists. And in this one, it didn't hurt that that the 24-year-old forward eventually skated on a line with marquee stars Toews and Patrick Kane.

"We get lots of positive shifts, lots of shots at the net," Kubalik said. "That's the biggest thing.

"For me, it's huge to play with those guys, so I'm just enjoying the time on the ice with them. You always want to make the most of it, but I'm just trying to do my job. I'm trying to do things that bring us success."