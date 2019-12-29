Schwartz scores twice, Blues beat Jets for 8th straight win

Schwartz gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with 4:51 left in the second period, taking a feed from Jordan Kyrou on a two-on-one break and beating Hellebuyck through the legs. Schwartz added an empty-netter with 30 seconds remaining. He has 13 goals, two more than all of last season. In a six-game points streak, he has four goals and eight assists.

"It's weird sometimes, pucks just find a little bit more than others," Schwartz said. "I'm just trying to be consistent and have a good mindset. When you think about just doing the little things and doing the right things on the ice, that's when good things happen."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"He's a hard-working guy," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "He comes in game in and game out and gives you 100 percent. He's going into the net a lot."

O'Reilly scored his first home goal of the season, pushing Alex Pietrangelo's rebound stick-side past Hellebuyck with 5:42 left in the first. The assist was the 326th of Pietrangelo's career, moving him past Al MacInnis atop the franchise leaderboard for defensemen.

Thomas made it 3-1 when he roofed a shot past Hellebuyck on a power play at 7:06 of the third.

Shore tied it at 1 at 5:40 of the second, one-timing a Logan Shaw's feed past Binnington.