St. Louis Blues game postponed after defenseman Bouwmeester collapses on bench
St. Louis Blues game postponed after defenseman Bouwmeester collapses on bench

St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester (19) handles the puck as Anaheim Ducks' Carter Rowney (24) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. 

 JEFF ROBERSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the team bench during a stoppage of play in the first period of their game with the Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., and was taken to the hospital.

The game has been postponed with 7:50 to go in the first period.

Fox Sports Midwest said that Bouwmeester had been taken by ambulance to a hospital and that his eyes were open as he left the arena.

Bouwmeester had just finished a shift on the ice which showed no unusual incidents. Replays showed him falling forward on the bench, with teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo frantically waving for assistance.

Medical staff from the Ducks rushed to the bench during the stoppage and Bouwmeester was put on a stretcher and wheeled away. Players from both teams stood on the ice in silence watching.

The game was tied 1-1 at the time. It will be made up at a later date.

"Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game has been postponed and will be made up at a later date," the team announced.

This was the team's annual Dads Trip, so Bouwmeester's father, Dan, was on hand.

At 36 years, 4 months, Bouwmeester is the oldest member of the Blues. His career looked in doubt after a poor start to last season, but his game rebounded and he was playing so well at the end that the Blues renewed his contract for this season. He told the Post-Dispatch last week that he wanted to play again next season, but that there had been no discussions with the Blues.

"They've got more important players to worry about," he said, a reference no doubt to Pietrangelo.

Adam Henrique put Anaheim ahead on a redirection of a shot by Hampus Lindholm 5:29 into the first.

Ivan Barbashev got the Blues even on the first goal by a forward since last Tuesday. Jordan Kyrou, back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch against Dallas snagged a loose puck as Anaheim tried to get it out of their zone. He flipped it up to Barbashev, who was behind the Anaheim defense and put it past goalie John Gibson for his eighth goal of the season. Barbashev had gone nine games without a goal and it was Kyrou's first point since Dec. 29.

