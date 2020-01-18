St. Louis Blues lose to Colorado in final game before break

David Perron and Oskar Sundqvist also had goals for the Blues, who will lead the Central Division heading into the All-Star break. Ryan O'Reilly added two assists, including a brilliant spin pass that set up Sundqvist.

“These are the times when you look at big picture — and the big picture is we've put ourselves in a good spot here for the second half of the season,” Pietrangelo said. “We've got to be proud of where we are.”

After Sundqvist gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead 66 seconds into the second period, Jost tied it with his first goal since Nov. 30. That set off a wave of scoring with Makar and Burakovsky quickly following.

Binnington would like to have another chance at Burakovsky's blast, which went in on the short side.

“Unfortunate,” Binnington said.

It happens.

“Not everybody is perfect every night,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We didn't win, but our guys are dialed in. A break is OK right now. When we come back, it's a tough schedule. Got to be ready to go.”

In the first period, it was St. Louis that rallied when Perron scored a power-play goal with 1:56 left in the period. He also collected an assist on Pietrangelo's goal.