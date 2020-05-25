Sullivan: Having the Chicago Blackhawks in the playoffs — no matter how they got there — is good for hockey

Those teams -- the Blues, Avalanche, Golden Knights and Stars -- will play a round robin for seeding. But because the games won’t be do-or-die, you can’t really expect any of them to bring the same amount of intensity as the eight teams in the West’s play-in round. Will that hurt them later when they play a team coming off a hard-fought first-round win?

So maybe the Hawks will get some momentum, and perhaps Corey Crawford picks up where he left off before the shutdown. You have to assume Kane and Toews will turn it up in their return to the playoffs. And that the 28th-ranked power play will suddenly … well, OK.

Maybe we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves. But watching Blackhawks hockey in the summer sounds like something we all can get into during Illinois’ phase three, which includesthe reopening of some restaurants and bars.

Many items still have to be checked off to restart the NHL season, including the health and safety protocols that all sports have made a priority.

One thing we do know is there will be no home-ice advantage for the Hawks because teams will be playing in empty rinks in two yet-to-be-determined hubs. Las Vegas is the front-runner for one, according to reports, while Edmonton, Alberta; St. Paul, Minn.; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tenn.; and Raleigh, N.C. are also being considered.