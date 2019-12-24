Travis Zajac helps New Jersey Devils pound Blackhawks

CHICAGO —

P.K. Subban, Damon Severson and John Hayden also scored in the second as New Jersey won for just the third time in 12 games. Jack Hughes picked up his fifth goal in the first, and Blake Coleman and Pavel Zacha scored in the third.

Nikita Gusev had three assists and Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves, helping New Jersey bounce back from consecutive losses to Washington and Columbus by a combined score of 11-4.

It was the highest-scoring game of the season for the Devils, and the worst loss of the year for the Blackhawks.

Chicago had won three of four, including consecutive victories at Winnipeg and Colorado before the matchup with New Jersey. Zack Smith scored in the first period and Corey Crawford made 16 saves on 20 shots before he was pulled in the second.

Brothers Jesper and Adam Boqvist faced off for the first time in the NHL, and each of them left in the first period with unspecified injuries. But not before Jesper was sent off for high-sticking Adam just 37 seconds into the game — handing Chicago the first of its seven unsuccessful power plays.

Subban put New Jersey ahead to stay when he drove a slap shot from the top of the slot past a screened Crawford 51 seconds into the second.