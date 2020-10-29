How COVID-19 has affected Illinois high schools, from cancellations in March to the IHSA’s decision to proceed with the boys and girls basketball seasons

What it means: The basketball seasons were “put on hold,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday, less than three weeks before practices were scheduled to begin Nov. 16. Games were to begin as early as Nov. 30.

Although Pritzker emphasized in a news release that nothing has been “canceled” for the winter season, the IHSA responded to his decision in August by moving football and several other sports to the spring.

“As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘canceled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic,” Pritzker said. “We adapt as we learn. That has been our mantra throughout this pandemic.

“We know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing, like in wrestling, hockey and basketball. Life in a pandemic is hard for everyone, and it’s hard for all of our kids, whether or not they play sports. That doesn’t make it any easier, but we really are all in this together.”

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson was pleased cheerleading and dance were moved to low risk but also sounded disappointed in the decision to move basketball to high risk