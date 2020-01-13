How did every Bears player perform in 2019? And what’s their contract status? Breaking down the roster.

Contract status: Restricted free agent.

Roquan Smith, inside linebacker

Smith had highs and lows in his second season, during which he totaled a team-high 100 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for a loss, two passes defensed and an interception. He missed the first game against the Vikings for personal reasons and had a short downturn in his play after that. But he came on stronger in November and recorded 16 tackles and two sacks to help the Bears pull off a Thanksgiving win over the Lions. His season ended after 12 games when he tore a pectoral muscle against the Cowboys and needed surgery.

Contract status: Signed through 2021, with a fifth-year option for 2022.

Danny Trevathan, inside linebacker

Trevathan’s final season of a four-year contract with the Bears ended prematurely when he suffered a serious left elbow injury in the Nov. 10 game against the Lions. Before that, he was having a good year with 70 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, four quarterback hits and a pass defensed. He will look to begin his ninth year in the NFL on a solid new contract.

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.

Nick Kwiatkoski, inside linebacker