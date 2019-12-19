How do Bears QB Mitch Trubisky and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes stack up? Check the numbers.

Quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes always will be linked because they were drafted in the same class in 2017.

But comparisons between the two became heightened -- in Chicago, at least -- as Mahomes got off to an MVP start to his Chiefs career and Trubisky struggled to show consistent progress with the Bears.

As Trubisky and Mahomes prepare to face off on “Sunday Night Football,” here’s a look at their careers by the numbers.

Stats are for the regular season, unless noted.

2: Spot in the first round where the Bears drafted Trubisky.

10: Spot in the first round where the Chiefs drafted Mahomes.

22-17: Trubisky’s record in 39 starts -- 12 in 2017, 14 last year and 13 this year. He also is 0-1 in the playoffs.

22-7: Mahomes’ record in 29 starts -- one in 2017, 16 last year and 12 this year. He also is 1-1 in the playoffs.

48: Touchdown passes thrown by Trubisky, including 24 last year and 17 this season. He has a 4% touchdown rate.