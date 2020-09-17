How does a PA announcer address an empty stadium? New Chicago Bears voice will try to ‘make it feel pretty normal for those watching on TV.’

“Be clear, concise, correct,” he said. "Those are the three main pillars of public address. But also I try to bring some sense of authenticity and a little bit of personality.

“Never, ever, ever, should any event I do be about me -- and if somebody’s talking about me when they leave, there’s probably something wrong. But I do want to be more than just that voice of God in the sky that’s relaying information.”

That may mean building excitement -- or reflecting disappointment.

Sinclair said he doesn’t want to sound detached, but there are limits to how far he will let himself go.

He considers himself a Bears fan -- “I just happen to be the one with the microphone” -- and will strip down his announcing for an opponent’s first down, touchdown or interception, going decidedly low-key.

When the home team is on the march, he’ll amp everything up, especially if the game is on the line.

“I think there are all sorts of things that you can be authentic with in the job without being over the top, and that’s what I try to do,” he said.