How does the IHSA sports decision compare to other states?

PEORIA -- Illinois is among a handful of states in the U.S. that will not have high school football this fall.

The National Federation of State High School Associations has been tracking the pandemic-related decisions made by high school sports governing bodies around the country.

The IHSA's decision Wednesday to shift football to a shortened spring schedule put Illinois with California, Nevada, New Mexico, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia among those who will not play football this fall because of COVID-19.

The NFHS says 27 states have made no changes, while 24 states have made changes to their sports schedules.

Illinois neighbors Indiana, Michigan, Iowa and Missouri have made no changes to their sports schedules. Wisconsin and Kentucky have modified their sports calendars.

"For the last couple of months, we've had Zoom meetings with other Midwest states and also on a national level," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said Wednesday. "We've compared notes in all of those meetings. I was definitely aware of what was happening around us.