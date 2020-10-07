How will Nick Foles and Tom Brady fare in their Super Bowl LII rematch? 5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady has to throw the ball to someone. And while Miller has his own hip and groin issues to work around, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound slot receiver should see plenty of opportunity if he plays.

Bruce Arians has been pleased with the jump Miller has made in his second season.

“Small, fast guys sometimes only have speed,” Arians said. “But he has better releases (now). He’s got a better understanding of the game and the speed of the game. And now he’s got a really good rapport with Tom. So that helps.”

4. Extra point

Bears rookie tight end Cole Kmet was on the field Sunday for 15 snaps, 24% of the Bears’ offensive plays. That was below his average of 30% over the first three games, and coach Matt Nagy said it wasn’t enough.

Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor expressed satisfaction with how the second-round pick has handled his adjustment to the NFL and pledged to get him more involved.