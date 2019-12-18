‘I’m in competition with myself’: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky not worrying about comparisons to Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes

“We don’t even talk about it. It’s important for our guys to worry about the unit. Otherwise, if you start worrying about the individual stuff, it doesn’t normally go too well.”

The Bears traded up to draft Trubisky at No. 2 in 2017. In so doing, they also passed on Deshaun Watson, whom the Texans drafted at No. 12, two picks after the Chiefs took Mahomes.

Both Mahomes and Watson were named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday while Trubisky is simply trying to salvage what’s left of his season and working to show growth that can help him ascend in 2020 and beyond. Trubisky was asked directly Wednesday how he will handle the comparisons to Mahomes this week.

“The comparisons are out there and they are never going to stop,” Trubisky said. “It’s kind of me, Pat and Deshaun all grouped together because we were in the same draft class, drafted in the first round and all that. But there are no do-overs. We are where we are. Our careers are going on different paths and they will for the rest of time. And (we’ll) be compared against each other.

“It’s just the nature of the beast. But I’m in competition with myself and just trying to be the best version of me to go out there and win games for the Chicago Bears. It’s just something I can’t control.”

