IHSA answers questions, says spring sports decisions are 'fluid'

Moving the state finals to later in June or July is also not out of the realm of possibility.

If school resumes in less than two weeks, the IHSA encourages spring coaches to work with their respective school districts and administrators regarding whether teams may start practicing or playing games.

"If they say we can practice, we will practice (on March 30)," Illini Bluffs athletics director Steve Schafer said. "Our feeling all along has been we want to follow the guidelines set forth, whatever that is.

"Anything in March is a bonus if you get to play (games)."

Schafer says he did send out on Monday notices to all IB spring coaches to discourage their student athletes from leading unofficial practices in their respective sports. This comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's recommendation to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

Although the IHSA does allow for student athletes to hold unofficial practices at school facilities, there won't be any of those at the Glasford-based school.

"There's no teams out there with less than 10 (players), so we couldn't practice together anyway," Schafer said. "Part of the learning process isn't just necessarily sports-related, it's to be a responsible citizen as well."