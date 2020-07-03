IHSA contact days go into effect Monday as state enters new phase for returning to play: 'It's great for the kids to work with their coaches.'

It's the next step.
The Illinois High School Association made another careful move Friday afternoon toward a potential fall season.
The IHSA announced that its Phase 4 Return to Play guidelines were approved by the Illinois Department of Health, effective Sunday. It means contact days can begin on Monday, July 6.
Originally, the IHSA was calling this Stage 2, but changed its verbiage to Phase 4 to match the wording of Governor J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, which also will be entering Phase 4.
The IHSA's initial draft, developed by its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, was sent on June 15 to the IDPH. After several tweaks, the proposal was approved Friday.
"I'm just thrilled that we're to another phase," said Batavia football coach Dennis Piron, who represented coaches on the SMAC. "It's great for the kids to work with their coaches. This is a big step and a big relief for everybody."
Phase 4 opens up sport-specific activities. Athletes have been limited to non sport-specific workouts over the past month, basically conditioning in groups of 10.
Now, groups of 50 are allowed to work together. If outdoors, different groups of 50 must be 30 feet apart from each other. If indoors, there are to be no groups larger than 50, regardless of space.
"Safety remains at the forefront of everything the IHSA is doing as we move into Phase 4 and beyond," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the SMAC and IDPH in recognizing the physical, mental and emotional benefits for our student-athletes and coaches as they progress into training in a more traditional practice setting.
"Our focus now shifts to continuing to work with state leadership to determine how to provide the safest environment possible for fall sports."
Schools can start preparing for sport-specific camps on Sunday.
"We'll meet Tuesday morning because of the long holiday weekend to talk about rolling this out," Larkin athletic director Ethan Karolczak said. "I would imagine we'd open up registration for individual sports Tuesday.
"Our plan is in place. We have all the equipment we need to comply with sanitization protocols."
Those protocols include limiting athletes to five hours of participation per day during the summer. A daily record of body temperature and other coronavirus symptoms will be kept on each athlete.
There also are protocols in place regarding coaches and officials wearing masks and the sanitizing of equipment and facilities.
Having lived through the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic for nearly four months, Karolczak has noticed how athletes have caught on and are more than willing to comply to get back on the field.
"We have to look at silver linings where we can find them," Karolczak said. "Our kids' attitudes have been phenomenal. It's been so refreshing. They've been coachable, tough, prepared.
"I think they're appreciative of having something close to normal. They're really valuing it. We're really excited to take another step in the right direction."
With youth and travel sports in full swing across the state, tension was growing among high school coaches wondering when they would get to work directly with their players again.
Individual conditioning drills and meetings via video conference were the norm. Now, coaches can get back on the field with their athletes and start building toward a fall sports season.
"There had been some frustration growing," Piron said. "Why can't we work with our athletes? This is a big step and a big relief for everybody."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!