IHSA contact days go into effect Monday as state enters new phase for returning to play: 'It's great for the kids to work with their coaches.'

"Safety remains at the forefront of everything the IHSA is doing as we move into Phase 4 and beyond," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the SMAC and IDPH in recognizing the physical, mental and emotional benefits for our student-athletes and coaches as they progress into training in a more traditional practice setting.

"Our focus now shifts to continuing to work with state leadership to determine how to provide the safest environment possible for fall sports."

Schools can start preparing for sport-specific camps on Sunday.

"We'll meet Tuesday morning because of the long holiday weekend to talk about rolling this out," Larkin athletic director Ethan Karolczak said. "I would imagine we'd open up registration for individual sports Tuesday.

"Our plan is in place. We have all the equipment we need to comply with sanitization protocols."

Those protocols include limiting athletes to five hours of participation per day during the summer. A daily record of body temperature and other coronavirus symptoms will be kept on each athlete.

There also are protocols in place regarding coaches and officials wearing masks and the sanitizing of equipment and facilities.