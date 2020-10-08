IHSA doctor says high school basketball could happen in Illinois if players wear masks

In Illinois, only the ostensibly low-risk sports of cross-country, swimming, tennis and golf have been allowed this fall, with higher-risk sports pushed to the spring. Parents sued the IHSA, trying to force it back to the original competitive calendar, but a DuPage County judge last week turned back the attempt.

Now attention has turned to basketball, one of the state’s most popular high school sports. Nearly 40,000 boys and girls participated during the 2018-19 season, the last available tally.

Wolin, an orthopedic surgeon who has served as team doctor for numerous Chicago-area college and professional teams, said the evidence that has amassed since school began suggests basketball would be relatively safe.

“We have yet to see an outbreak, if you will, from football,” he said. “(In) basketball, I believe, the contact is going to be as close as it is in football. So in the absence of any evidence to the contrary, I believe the decision in most cases is in favor of these young athletes playing.”