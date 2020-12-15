IHSA plays waiting game; contact days for out-of-season sports to resume when IDPH says it's safe

The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, where the Board announced a season change for the sport of Girls Badminton, provided an update on contact days, and reiterated that a timeline on sport schedules for the remainder of the school year will be forthcoming following discussions with state officials. The Board voted to move Girls Badminton from a spring sport to a winter sport within the modified 2020-21 sports calendar.

"Given its status as a low-risk sport, we believe we can safely conduct badminton in the winter as soon as the current mitigations are lifted," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "The feedback that we have heard from our schools is that this is an optimal time to conduct badminton as they look at balancing sports and facilities throughout the remainder of the school year."

The Board also permitted the allowance of contact days for out-of-season IHSA sports (2020-21 fall, spring, & summer sports) as soon as the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Governor Pritzker's office lift Tier 3 mitigations. Contact days will be restricted to six hours per student-athlete per sport each week, and can include practices, drills, and intra-squad scrimmages allowable under IDPH guidance. Competition against any other high school, conducted in-state or out-of-state, is prohibited.