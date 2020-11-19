IHSA postpones high school basketball for undetermined time due to COVID-19 pandemic and looming mitigations

High school basketball activities will have to wait.
The Illinois High School Association has postponed the basketball season and all winter activities until an undetermined date due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state and Gov. JB Pritzker's looming mitigations, the nonprofit group announced Thursday.
Illinois will move into Tier 3 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan on Friday, which will pause all indoor group sporting and recreational activities and limit outdoor practices to no more than 10 participants.
The mitigations also apply to non-school travel teams.
Basketball practices were set to begin Monday and games Nov. 30. A new start date for each winter sport will be evaluated at the next IHSA board meeting Dec. 2 and again Dec. 14 if necessary.
"All IHSA sports and activities will cease by November 20 for what we hope is a short-term pause," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the governor's mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible."
Open gyms will be prohibited as a result, along with conditioning and weight training before or after school.
Only limited outdoor workouts with no more than 10 persons will be allowed as well as one-on-one training with one coach and one student-athlete per facility. Coaches count toward the maximum number allowed.
The IHSA said it will revisit its postseason plans in December.
"Taking into account the current state mitigations, the board believes that early to mid-December will be the most reasonable target to review the status of winter IHSA sports and activities," Anderson said. "The board is sensitive to the scheduling difficulties these delays create for athletic directors and coaches. However, our experiences this summer and fall lead us to believe that setting arbitrary start dates hinders the process even more. We realize it may seem redundant, but we have to preach patience as we await more data and direction from the state. Despite the obstacles this unprecedented school year has presented, the Board's vision to provide participation opportunities in all IHSA sports has not wavered."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!