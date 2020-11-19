IHSA postpones high school basketball for undetermined time due to COVID-19 pandemic and looming mitigations

Only limited outdoor workouts with no more than 10 persons will be allowed as well as one-on-one training with one coach and one student-athlete per facility. Coaches count toward the maximum number allowed.

"Taking into account the current state mitigations, the board believes that early to mid-December will be the most reasonable target to review the status of winter IHSA sports and activities," Anderson said. "The board is sensitive to the scheduling difficulties these delays create for athletic directors and coaches. However, our experiences this summer and fall lead us to believe that setting arbitrary start dates hinders the process even more. We realize it may seem redundant, but we have to preach patience as we await more data and direction from the state. Despite the obstacles this unprecedented school year has presented, the Board's vision to provide participation opportunities in all IHSA sports has not wavered."