IHSA says 'we plan on going forward' with basketball hours after Pritzker announced sport would be moved to spring

Hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker said basketball would be delayed to the spring, the Illinois High School Association's executive director said Thursday "we plan on going forward" with the seasons as scheduled.
Another day, another twist in the winter sports saga between the IHSA and Pritzker.
On Tuesday, Pritzker put winter sports "on hold." On Wednesday, the IHSA decided basketball will start on time. On Thursday, Pritzker said basketball would be moved to the spring.
Craig Anderson, the executive director of the IHSA, then followed that up in an interview with the Daily Southtown by saying, "now that the (IHSA) board (of directors) has made its decision, we plan on going forward with practices on Nov. 16 and games on Nov. 30."
Late Thursday, though, the state's largest school system, Chicago Public Schools, announced that it's abiding by the governor's guidance and has postponed basketball and wrestling for teams in the Chicago Public League.
After the IHSA announced Wednesday it was going to start the winter sports season as planned on Nov. 16, Pritzker said Thursday "we've asked that they be moved to the spring, some later in the spring.
"As with sports in the fall, nothing is 'canceled,' just put on hold until we're through the thick of this pandemic."
That came as news to Anderson.
"The board didn't feel comfortable moving winter sports to another season because we would have had an overlap with either the spring or summer season," Anderson said. "We have a lot of multisport athletes who would be put in a difficult decision."
Anderson said the IHSA hasn't had any contact with the governor's office since announcing its intentions Wednesday.
Pritzker said Tuesday the winter season, which includes basketball, had been put on hold. He had not provided a time frame for a delay, however, until Thursday.
The IHSA held a special board meeting Wednesday and decided to go against the guidelines announced by Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"With the state moving basketball to high risk, they determined that basketball wasn't going to be played in the winter," Anderson said. "Our board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally.
"Our board represents our membership (schools). That's why the board voted the way it did. Most schools want to start the winter season Nov. 16. It's possible our membership might come back at us and tell us differently. But the board wouldn't have voted the way it did if it believed that would be the case."
The IHSA also announced its mitigation policies for winter sports Thursday afternoon, including basketball along with bowling, cheerleading, dance, girls gymnastics and boys swimming.
Pritzker wants schools to understand there are consequences to playing sports outside the guidelines of the IDPH.
"I, finally, will say that schools, I think, as I've said several times, will potentially be subject to some legal liability if something happens as a result of their playing a sport that we've issued guidance about that is not congruous with what the school is operating under," he said.
"The fact that the IHSA has a different opinion, I mean, I've known that for some time about different areas of sports. We have talked to them on a frequent basis, gotten their opinions about each one of these things, and I think, most importantly, it's going to be incumbent upon the schools to make a decision for themselves."
