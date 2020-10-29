IHSA says 'we plan on going forward' with basketball hours after Pritzker announced sport would be moved to spring

That came as news to Anderson.

"The board didn't feel comfortable moving winter sports to another season because we would have had an overlap with either the spring or summer season," Anderson said. "We have a lot of multisport athletes who would be put in a difficult decision."

Anderson said the IHSA hasn't had any contact with the governor's office since announcing its intentions Wednesday.

Pritzker said Tuesday the winter season, which includes basketball, had been put on hold. He had not provided a time frame for a delay, however, until Thursday.

The IHSA held a special board meeting Wednesday and decided to go against the guidelines announced by Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"With the state moving basketball to high risk, they determined that basketball wasn't going to be played in the winter," Anderson said. "Our board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally.