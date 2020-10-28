IHSA to go ahead with basketball season despite recommendations from Illinois governor, IDPH

In a dramatic about-face, the Illinois High School Association Wednesday announced plans to go ahead with boys and girls basketball as scheduled, going against the recommendations of the Illinois governor's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In a mid-afternoon news release, the IHSA said member schools could start basketball practice on Nov. 16 and play their first games on Nov. 30. This comes 24 hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he was putting basketball and wrestling "on hold" due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, the IHSA Board of Directors opted to follow the proposed plan of the IHSA's Sport Medicine Advisory Committee instead of going along with Pritzker and IDPH. The SMAC guidelines call for players, coaches and officials to wear masks. Schools will have the option to not play games under those conditions.

The Board of Directors released a statement after its meeting on Wednesday.

"The SMAC offered additional mitigations, such as masks during play and social distancing on benches, that the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely," it said. "We will require all IHSA basketball teams to follow this mitigations."