After missing a season with an injury, Illinois cornerback Marquez Beason has something to prove

CHAMPAIGN — There's a hunger that yearns inside Marquez Beason, a kind of hunger that's best satiated through football and proving himself to be exactly the player he knows himself to be.
He arrived in Champaign last summer as the highest-rated football recruit of Illinois head coach Lovie Smith's tenure; a four-star cornerback with the kind of speed and skills to make an immediate impact. Beason had his sights on being a Freshman All-American and establishing himself as one of the top defensive backs in the nation.
It didn't take long in training camp before he stood out. He got his hands on passes, picked off a few throws and looked every bit like the highly regarded recruit from Duncanville, Texas.
On Aug. 13, 2019 — a date that he calls the "worst day of his life" and is seared into his mind — he went up to contest a pass in one-on-one drills and crumbled upon landing. Suddenly a pall was cast over training camp. The cart came out, Beason was placed on the back and taken to the medical tent where he learned he tore his ACL.
“I just broke down crying," Beason said. "Nobody could tell me anything that would stop me from crying because my season was over. … I was heartbroken."
Suddenly he was faced with the reality of missing football for the first time in his life while suffering his first major injury. He underwent surgery to repair the damage which was the official start of his return back to football. Following surgery, he had to build the strength to walk again on his own. To run. To cut. To sprint. To be back to the player he'd always been. It was grueling — mentally and physically.
“I can’t even put it into words," Beason said. "It’s just been so much; so many hard battles I fought, so many hard times I’ve gone through. It’s been a long journey, but the journey was worth it. I’m excited where I am right now, just continuing to get better and continuing to come back for the season. It’s been a long journey but I’m just excited to see where I came from and continue to grow."
Videos on his social media pages show him running ladders, sprinting, catching and working on footwork drills. He studied football from the sidelines, asking players like Nate Hobbs, Tony Adams and Devon Witherspoon for advice while picking up tips and tricks. He learned the defense in an intimate way that will benefit him when he returns to the field.
👀 OK, @Ezmoneyquez. We see you. pic.twitter.com/KiUn0CPbC8— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) June 12, 2020
Though he took a redshirt and didn't play a snap last season, he's ready to make an impact — even if that means surprising a few people.
"I feel like a lot of people forgot me because I tore my ACL," Beason said. "People are saying, ‘Oh, he’s not going to come back the same. He’s not going to be as fast. He’s not going to be this or he’s not going to be that.’ I just want to come back and prove myself to the world again that I’m Marquez Beason, the guy that y’all were so hyped about. I’m still going to be the best DB in the nation. I’m still going to be one of the best players in my class."
Beason has come to grips with the injury and missing his true freshman season. It wasn't always easy. He leaned on teammates, coaches and family members to get him through the difficult days and the long rehabs. Early on in the process, the bigger picture was clouded. He was hurting in any number of ways.
This was a new area for him. Over time, and through countless conversations, the bigger picture became clearer.
“When I came into college, I was like this high recruit and everybody had big expectations for me and I had big expectations for myself," Beason said. "When I was talking to my uncle he was like, ‘Look at this like a blessing from God. You’re giving yourself a whole year to get your body right and fine tune your body, also just to learn the game of football on the college level.’ Once I started looking at it with that perspective, it became easier."
Since his surgery, he's celebrated the little victories: Walking without crutches, walking without a knee brace, running for the first time. All the while he's been working for the moment he's back on the field and being the player he knows he can be and getting the opportunity to finally satisfy his hunger.
At rehab, when the pain was intense and the mental anguish was heavy, he thought about the field and the return. Even if somehow people have forgotten about him.
“Just to know that people are overlooking me because I tore my ACL, that just fuels me even more," Beason said. "People don’t even know that I’ve been working this hard. People don’t know what’s going to come next season. The doubt of other people … I want everyone to know Marquez Beason is the best."
Meet the Illinois football verbal commitments for the Class of 2021
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!