After sitting out a year, Illinois basketball junior Jacob Grandison is living in the moment

It loosened him up mentally, bringing out the kid in him and moving around in his body. All the while, he learned the system of operations on the basketball team. No longer is he asking "what, when and how" but now "why?" Things move faster and a cognitive quickness is important.

The sit-out year wasn't a foreign language. He'd been there, done that and knew how to make the most of that time. He's ready.

“In high school I didn’t play at all so I had to get in the mentality of picking a cherry a day and filling up my basket," Grandison said. "It might not be fun and you don’t get to eat your cherries at all. Just putting a penny in the bucket and sweat equity, just changing your mentality is how you’ve got to get through it. It didn’t really bother me not to be playing. I’m just stacking. I’m just saving up. Now I’ve got all of these cherries I can eat.

“I think I’m so under the radar and it’s kind of been that way the whole time. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t ready to prove people wrong and kind of unleash myself, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I play with a chip on my shoulder but I don’t play the wrong way. I’m not forcing things to prove a point.