Alan Griffin's career-high 24 points leads Illinois basketball to win over Northwestern

“I go into the game with the same mindset," Griffin said. "I felt like today was a little different. I’m going to work on keeping it. That’s why we play games to learn from everything. I learned different mindsets and I’m going to approach every game with the same mindset like this from now on."

With 5 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game, Griffin checked out to a loud ovation in front of what was mostly a pro-Illinois crowd. Griffin said he focuses on his mindset before games. A few hours before Thursday's game he put on his headphones, threw on some music and laid in bed trying to level his head. He didn't want to get too far ahead of himself.

His pregame meal of mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and chicken fingers got him in the right space for the game. When his shots started falling in bunches, he celebrated accordingly, but made it a point to keep his head in the right space. All while knowing he was on fire.

“It feels like every shot you throw up is going in," Griffin said.

Griffin had a run of four straight games in double figures at the end of December that stretched into January, but had only scored in double figures twice since Jan. 8. Still, Thursday's performance isn't entirely new to the players or coaches.