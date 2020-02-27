Alan Griffin's career-high 24 points leads Illinois basketball to win over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — The first half, as spectacular as it was, was merely a precursor.
Alan Griffin hit all three of his shots in the first half, had seven points and was a perfect 3-for-3 shooting. By most metrics, it was a good first half, particularly on the road. Then the second half happened, and the dam that Griffin had been nudging his shoulder into for the 20 minutes prior, threatening to break down, finally split.
Griffin, an Illinois sophomore, hit 3-pointer after 3-pointer including three straight for Illinois in nearly a three-minute span in the second half to lead Illinois to a 74-66 win over Northwestern on Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
It's the third win in a row for Illinois (19-9, 11-6), which hosts Indiana on Sunday. The Illini are guaranteed to finish better than .500 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2010.
Griffin finished with a career-high 24 points and six made 3-pointers on 9-of-11 shooting in total. For good measure, he broke up those 3-pointers with an ally-oop dunk on a perfectly placed pass by Da'Monte Williams and added seven rebounds.
“I go into the game with the same mindset," Griffin said. "I felt like today was a little different. I’m going to work on keeping it. That’s why we play games to learn from everything. I learned different mindsets and I’m going to approach every game with the same mindset like this from now on."
With 5 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game, Griffin checked out to a loud ovation in front of what was mostly a pro-Illinois crowd. Griffin said he focuses on his mindset before games. A few hours before Thursday's game he put on his headphones, threw on some music and laid in bed trying to level his head. He didn't want to get too far ahead of himself.
His pregame meal of mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and chicken fingers got him in the right space for the game. When his shots started falling in bunches, he celebrated accordingly, but made it a point to keep his head in the right space. All while knowing he was on fire.
“It feels like every shot you throw up is going in," Griffin said.
Griffin had a run of four straight games in double figures at the end of December that stretched into January, but had only scored in double figures twice since Jan. 8. Still, Thursday's performance isn't entirely new to the players or coaches.
“We see that all the time in practice," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We forget that Alan is a sophomore and hasn’t been in those moments a lot. That’s growth to be able to ride that hot hand, that feeling and that adrenaline."
Freshman center Kofi Cockburn has seen Griffin play that type of game before. When Cockburn attending Christ the King High School in New York, he played Griffin's Stepinac teams and saw him shoot the ball with authority while offensive rebounding in a way that most players who are 6-foot-5 don't do. The duo played on an AAU team together, too.
I expected it for a while now," Cockburn said. "I really love Alan. I played with him back in high school and played against him. I knew what kind of player he is and I always try to tell him in practice, ‘Just be the kind of player that you know you are. Don’t try to do anything else. Be the shooter I know you are.’ He shot the ball tremendously in high school and I know him to be that kind of player. Seeing him do it right now is a really good feeling."
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu connected on his mid-range pull-up jumper and finished with 21 points and six rebounds and was a force in the first half, scoring 13 of those before halftime. Cockburn dominated on the glass with 14 rebounds to go with 12 points and several dunks. Illinois (19-9, 11-6) took the lead early in the first half after a slam by Cockburn and never trailed again.
At one point, the lead reached 16 points in the second half, but Northwestern clawed and scratched to keep it within single digits down the stretch. Underwood said Griffin's scoring helped keep Northwestern at bay.
“I think the problem at different times with him has been consistency on the other end," Underwood said. There’s starting to be tremendous trust. We’ve always known he can do that, and we’ve seen it at various times. He adds another dimension. The thing he did tonight — and we all know he can shoot and rebound — he made some nice drives to the basket and made a couple nice passes. Alan is becoming a really, really good college, Big Ten basketball player."
