Alan Griffn's double-double key as Illinois throttles Purdue 63-37

CHAMPAIGN — From among trees, Alan Griffin emerged; time and time again. Each time breaking through with the little orange ball, a reward for his battles in the brush against bigger defenders who were fighting for the chance at a rebound.

Griffin, though, was hellbent on securing each of his 12 rebounds, a new career high, and the Illinois sophomore added 16 points for his first career double-double in a 63-37 win over Purdue Sunday night at the State Farm Center.

For his work, Griffin was subbed out of the game with 1 minute, 15 seconds left and a convincing Big Ten win in tow to a standing ovation and his teammates in a line waiting to mob him to celebrate his game.

“Energy boost," Griffin said of the offensive rebounds. "That’s a goal coach gives us to see how many offensive rebounds we can get. Everybody is invited to the party."

He nailed a layup with 9:51 left in the game on a nice pass from Trent Frazier to take a 13-point lead, connected on a deep 3-pointer more than two minutes later to extend the lead to 17 points. Six of Griffin's 12 rebounds were offensive.