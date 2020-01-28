Allegretti family enjoying the ride to the Super Bowl with Chiefs rookie lineman, Illinois grad, Nick Allegretti

Carl Allegretti wonders if he can get through the stories without tears streaming down his face.
Ordinarily his voice is firm, sure and filled with pride when he talks about his family, including his youngest son, Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive lineman from the University of Illinois, Nick Allegretti — known to the Allegrettis simply as Nicky.
Some stories, though, force Carl to pause and gather himself when reliving moments from what has been a successful ride in Nick's first year as a backup offensive lineman on the Chiefs, who will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Carl's mind goes back to 1 a.m. after Nick played his first preseason game with the Chiefs. The Allegrettis, who include Carl's wife Tammy, their oldest son Joe and his wife, were waiting at a nearby Kansas City establishment after the game. They wanted to continue to congratulate him on reaching his dream of making it to the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick. When Nick walked in, he carried the jersey that he wore on the field some hours earlier.
“He comes in,” Carl said, “and he hands me his jersey from the game. He said, ‘Here pops, you earned this.’"
The jersey is one of four framed in the family weight room along with Carl's high school jersey, Joe's wrestling singlet from high school and Nick's All-American game jersey. The act, Carl said, was Nick Allegretti personified.
“He’s the same guy," Carl said. "He loves life. He’s down there in Kansas City. He adopted a family at Christmas time and gave them a bunch of gifts. He has not changed at all."
Carl coached his son in football and wrestling from the age of six all the way up until Allegretti got to Lincoln Way East High School, where he became a three-star recruit and the No. 19 player in Illinois, according to recruiting services.
Nick committed to play at the University of Illinois and took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2014 before closing his Illini career with 36 consecutive starts. He stuck with Illinois through five losing seasons, coaching changes and some of his friends transferring out of the program.
When reporters needed to talk to a player after games, Allegretti emerged from the locker room trying to find answers. He mentored young group of offensive linemen that became the bookends for Illinois in making the Redbox Bowl.
In his first NFL season, Allegretti is on a team that's playing in the Super Bowl, 15 months after Nick stood outside of Northwestern's Ryan Field and talked about growth and his evolution from a boy to a man and leaving Champaign without regret. Since then, he's played in seven games, including each of the last two weeks on special teams en route to Miami.
“It’s a lot of fun," Carl said. "It’s not about me' it’s about him. He’s living the dream, man. There’s Hall of Famers who haven’t been in the Super Bowl. Hard work pays off. He got somewhat the stars aligned and he’s having a great time. He loves the team and he said the chemistry of the team is outstanding. He’s working hard and he’s enjoying every moment."
Nick and his brother Joe have a nearly inseparable relationship. They've been texting and corresponding all week about the Super Bowl and Nick reaching the game in which so many of the best players in NFL history have never played. "Send as many pictures as you can," Joe has been pleading of his younger brother.
When Nick was active for his first game this season — Week 6 against the Houston Texans — he called Joe on a Wednesday or Thursday and by 6 a.m. Sunday, Joe had pulled an all-nighter wrapping up his volunteer duties for the Chicago Marathon and was on a flight to Kansas City.
“I don’t think anyone deserves it more than him," Joe said. "He’s worked so hard to get where he’s at, especially in his first season. I think he knows how short-lived most NFL careers can be. I think he understands that and he’s enjoying every second of it."
The Allegrettis will be in Miami in force on Sunday. Carl bought six tickets — for Tammy, Joe, Joe's wife, Nick and Nick's girlfriend. Carl had booked the hotel room a year ago and will attend his 10th Super Bowl in what started as a way to entertain his business partners. Before the season, he decided he didn't want to do more entertaining. This year was supposed to be a family affair. In truth, had the Chiefs not won the AFC, he didn't know if Nick would want to go and watch a team that knocked Kansas City out of the playoffs.
No worries there.
“I don’t need one of the tickets now," Carl said. "How about that, man?"
After the Chiefs beat the Titans in the AFC Championship game to win the Lamar Hunt Trophy, given to the AFC Champion and named after the founder of the Chiefs, players and their families flocked to the field of Arrowhead Stadium to celebrate as confetti rained down.
The Allegrettis took photos and bundled up to combat a bitter cold that froze their drinks in the stands. Joe and his wife decided that they could only attend one playoff game and gambled that the Chiefs would advance to the AFC Championship game. They gambled correctly and joined Nick on the field to celebrate a trip to the Super Bowl. Someone snapped a photo of Nick, who was wearing a big smile that was unmistakable in Champaign — one that captured joy in the moment of a lifetime.
"To be on the field after, it was definitely a surreal moment," Joe said. "There was confetti everywhere. Him and I have watched football since we can both remember and you see the presentation of the trophy and the team celebrating going to the Super Bowl, and just being on the field and being able to take that in at a completely full Arrowhead Stadium with him was pretty cool."
Players are given commemorative hats to mark the moment they became AFC Champions. This time, Nick didn't have a jersey for his dad. Instead, on their way off the field, he took the hat off and placed it on Carl's head — another gift to his first coach and father.
That hat sits in Carl's office, never to be touched again. He won't wear it to Miami for the Super Bowl.
“I want to keep my head empty for the next hat," Carl said. “… I’m just taking it all in.”
