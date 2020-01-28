Allegretti family enjoying the ride to the Super Bowl with Chiefs rookie lineman, Illinois grad, Nick Allegretti

In his first NFL season, Allegretti is on a team that's playing in the Super Bowl, 15 months after Nick stood outside of Northwestern's Ryan Field and talked about growth and his evolution from a boy to a man and leaving Champaign without regret. Since then, he's played in seven games, including each of the last two weeks on special teams en route to Miami.

“It’s a lot of fun," Carl said. "It’s not about me' it’s about him. He’s living the dream, man. There’s Hall of Famers who haven’t been in the Super Bowl. Hard work pays off. He got somewhat the stars aligned and he’s having a great time. He loves the team and he said the chemistry of the team is outstanding. He’s working hard and he’s enjoying every moment."

Nick and his brother Joe have a nearly inseparable relationship. They've been texting and corresponding all week about the Super Bowl and Nick reaching the game in which so many of the best players in NFL history have never played. "Send as many pictures as you can," Joe has been pleading of his younger brother.

When Nick was active for his first game this season — Week 6 against the Houston Texans — he called Joe on a Wednesday or Thursday and by 6 a.m. Sunday, Joe had pulled an all-nighter wrapping up his volunteer duties for the Chicago Marathon and was on a flight to Kansas City.