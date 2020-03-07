Andres Feliz focused on beating No. 18 Iowa, not senior night ceremonies for No. 23 Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Andres Feliz has a way of compartmentalizing everything in such a fashion that it embodies who he is and why he plays the way that he plays on the Illinois men's basketball team.
On Wednesday, he didn't want to talk about Sunday and the emotions that come with his senior night at the State Farm Center or with a chance at redemption against an Iowa team that snapped what was once a seven-game winning streak on Feb. 2.
Feliz wanted to talk about a road game at Ohio State and the implications that it could have on the Big Ten championship race had Illinois won on Thursday. He was bombarded with questions about the emotions that would overtake him on Sunday at 6 p.m. against No. 18 Iowa, but he kept his thought process linear, never allowing himself to stray from the Buckeyes.
On Saturday, Feliz didn't allow himself to get too far ahead in thinking about being celebrated for his two-year, hard-nosed career that's endeared himself to fans with his parents and wife at his side. He's focused on the Hawkeyes (20-10, 11-8) and earning a double-bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament. He'll process the end of his playing career inside the walls of the State Farm Center after the game, and yes, a win would make the time with his parents, who sparingly are able to attend games, more enjoyable.
“It’s going to mean a lot for me and my teammates and the coaching staff. It’s going to be great," Feliz said. "I’m just focused on the game. There’s going to be a lot of emotion. I’m going to try to not let that emotion get to me and try to play my game.
“Not being able to play one more game in this arena with the fans, the coaches and everybody that you call family inside this arena is going to be missed."
No longer can No. 23 Illinois (20-10, 12-7) win a share of the Big Ten championship — Wisconsin thwarted that hope on Saturday afternoon — but Feliz refuses to be mentally deterred. By anything. That's the singular focus that Illinois head coach Brad Underwood appreciates as much as anything.
Underwood saw it inside the gym of Northwest Florida State junior college during the recruiting process. Feliz was working on pick-and-roll plays with a freshman big man, not to improve his own game, but to help his teammate improve his own. Underwood was enamored. That mindset came with Feliz to Illinois in being a building block on a team that had the most losses in program history last season to what is expected to be the first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013.
Feliz came at the right time in the Illini rebuild. He approaches the game in nearly a carbon copy of the way Underwood does.
“When you’re building, you’re looking for winners and you’re looking for people who can amplify, magnify, copy who you are and what you want to be and Andres has done that," Underwood said. "The other piece to that was he’s a little older. He wasn’t a 17, 18-year-old high school kid coming in here. He had experience. ...
"That maturity has helped a great deal. There were obstacles for him: the language, learning another program. It wasn’t always easy for him, but his character and his toughness have always won out and stood at the forefront of everything that Dre stands for."
On Sunday, the Illini get one more crack at Iowa, a team that it had a small dust-up with at the end of the last meeting. There are seeding ramifications to the game. Whichever team wins is the No. 4 seed in next week's conference tournament — securing a double-bye. Feliz let the team with 17 points in Iowa City and had a rebound that he ripped away from a pair of Iowa players that Underwood said he'd replay for years.
It embodied Feliz and his one-track mind of basketball. On the floor, nothing else matters. Not the emotion of senior night. Not his path from committing to the University of South Florida before his transcript required a junior college. Not overcoming a language barrier or learning a new system.
"You’re talking about a young man who is very, very mature and he’s very driven. I’ve always said that it didn't take very long that whatever Andres does, whatever path he chooses beyond basketball, you want him with you. You want him on your side. You know he’s going to make it. You don’t ever have to worry. He’s going to fight. He has grit. He’s smart. He’s going to figure things out. He does the right things and makes the life choices that are correct. There’s a maturity about that and he’s grown in a lot of ways."
