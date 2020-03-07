Andres Feliz focused on beating No. 18 Iowa, not senior night ceremonies for No. 23 Illinois basketball

“It’s going to mean a lot for me and my teammates and the coaching staff. It’s going to be great," Feliz said. "I’m just focused on the game. There’s going to be a lot of emotion. I’m going to try to not let that emotion get to me and try to play my game.

“Not being able to play one more game in this arena with the fans, the coaches and everybody that you call family inside this arena is going to be missed."

No longer can No. 23 Illinois (20-10, 12-7) win a share of the Big Ten championship — Wisconsin thwarted that hope on Saturday afternoon — but Feliz refuses to be mentally deterred. By anything. That's the singular focus that Illinois head coach Brad Underwood appreciates as much as anything.

Underwood saw it inside the gym of Northwest Florida State junior college during the recruiting process. Feliz was working on pick-and-roll plays with a freshman big man, not to improve his own game, but to help his teammate improve his own. Underwood was enamored. That mindset came with Feliz to Illinois in being a building block on a team that had the most losses in program history last season to what is expected to be the first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Feliz came at the right time in the Illini rebuild. He approaches the game in nearly a carbon copy of the way Underwood does.