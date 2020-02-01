Another tough test ahead for Kofi Cockburn when No. 19 Illinois travels to No. 18 Iowa

CHAMPAIGN — From Purdue's Matt Haarms to Michigan's Jon Teske to Minnesota's Daniel Oturu, Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn hasn't had it easy the last three games.
It won't get any easier at noon Sunday when No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2) travels to No. 18 Iowa riding a seven-game win streak and in first place in the Big Ten after Michigan State's loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.
Cockburn's next test is Iowa big man Luka Garza, a candidate for Big Ten Player of the Year, National Player of the Year and All-America honors. Garza has been the driving player for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-4), averaging 23 points and 10.4 rebounds while scoring from all three levels and using his big frame to his advantage.
The Big Ten Conference is rich with talented post players, which also includes Lamar Stevens at Penn State, Xavier Tillman at Michigan State, Jalen Smith at Maryland and Kaleb Wesson at Ohio State — all on the horizon. But first, Cockburn has to deal with Garza and the Hawkeyes after scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds on Thursday in a home win against Minnesota and potential NBA Draft lottery pick Daniel Oturu, who scored 20 points with eight rebounds.
Cockburn is averaging 14.4 points and 9.4 rebounds this year.
“It speaks for itself what he does," Cockburn said of Garza. "It’s the same thing every night. We play some great bigs. We just have to score, defend the ball. It’s just another night against another good big.
“It makes me realize what I’m capable of at the defensive end and basically going against them on the offensive end as well because they’re big, physical guys besides myself. It’s definitely a challenge and I love it."
The Hawkeyes are an offensive force, with Garza in the middle of it. Iowa has the top offensive offensive efficiency in the Big Ten during conference play, according to KenPom. Illinois has the No. 3 defensive efficiency in the Big Ten during conference play.
Garza is surrounded by talent like Joe Wieskamp, Joe Toussaint, CJ Fredrick and Connor McCaffery. Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he watched two Iowa games on Saturday morning as he scouted the Hawkeyes and noticed Garza's mid-range jumper, which Underwood said didn't even hit the rim it was so automatic in those games. Garza is also shooting 37 percent on 3-pointers.
“He’s just continued to elevate his game," Underwood said. "He’s two passes ahead. He plays the game mentally at a place that very few get to. He never stops. He’s always got contact. When you’re a post who always has contact, you’re seeing things a pass or tow ahead. They do a great job of reading it around him. They’re a very cerebral team. He’s elevated probably the most in that 17-foot area."
Cockburn has delivered against some of the top bigs in the league — save for Illinois' most recent win at Michigan, where he had five points and three rebounds. In two games against Haarms and Purdue, Cockburn combined for 34 points and 19 rebounds. He had 11 points and 17 rebounds against Rutgers.
“He’s accepted the challenge," Underwood said. "I thought other than the Michigan game, which was a little out of character for him, he’s been really dialed in, he’s been really focused. Kofi’s a proud guy. He pays attention to the scouting report. He’s studying guys’ moves and favorite moves."
Cockburn is no stranger to playing against talented big men. He was seasoned in that while he played high school at prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and on the EYBL circuit playing against some of the nation's top competition, namely potential No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft James Wiseman, who withdrew from Memphis earlier this season.
In the Big Ten, he's playing against older, more seasoned players, but he's stood firm in his 7-foot, 290-pound stance of not backing down.
“It’s way different from the EYBL," Cockburn said. "In the EYBL I played against guys my age and my grade. Now I’m playing against veterans — guys who have been there and basically have more experience than me. It’s definitely a bigger challenge for me."
Said Underwood: "He has seen great players throughout his AAU life and his basketball life, for the most part. Kids today aren’t intimidated by that, I guess. They know they’re going to see him and I think they all know when they come to a power five conference school that they’re going to see really good players every night. That stuff doesn’t bother him."
