Another tough test ahead for Kofi Cockburn when No. 19 Illinois travels to No. 18 Iowa

Cockburn is averaging 14.4 points and 9.4 rebounds this year.

“It speaks for itself what he does," Cockburn said of Garza. "It’s the same thing every night. We play some great bigs. We just have to score, defend the ball. It’s just another night against another good big.

“It makes me realize what I’m capable of at the defensive end and basically going against them on the offensive end as well because they’re big, physical guys besides myself. It’s definitely a challenge and I love it."

The Hawkeyes are an offensive force, with Garza in the middle of it. Iowa has the top offensive offensive efficiency in the Big Ten during conference play, according to KenPom. Illinois has the No. 3 defensive efficiency in the Big Ten during conference play.

Garza is surrounded by talent like Joe Wieskamp, Joe Toussaint, CJ Fredrick and Connor McCaffery. Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he watched two Iowa games on Saturday morning as he scouted the Hawkeyes and noticed Garza's mid-range jumper, which Underwood said didn't even hit the rim it was so automatic in those games. Garza is also shooting 37 percent on 3-pointers.