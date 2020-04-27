Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller have different games but are key pieces in the upward trajectory of Illinois basketball

Dosunmu shouldered a heavy portion of the workload — along with Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili — in becoming the first freshman in program history to lead the team in scoring. He returned for his sophomore season and was a key reason Illinois was the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 before the year was ended because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

All the while, Miller was watching his former teammate in Champaign and closely monitoring his path.

“Ayo’s decision to go to Illinois, I was like, ‘Let me watch him,’ because I was on the team with him, that was kind of my sit-back year to watch him as a senior,” Miller said during his signing ceremony. “He’s been through the ranks. He’s been through everything I’m planning to go through. So I was like, ‘Let me sit back and watch him.’ I enjoyed the ride he had. He made history at Illinois. He brought them back to greatness, so hopefully, I can do the same thing. That’s like a big brother to me, so I watch every move he makes. I hope I can make bigger steps.”