Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller have different games but are key pieces in the upward trajectory of Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood hasn't really thought much about the comparison between Adam Miller and Ayo Dosunmu.
He understands where it would come from: A pair of highly touted guards from the same Chicago Morgan Park High School that committed to play at the University of Illinois two years apart from each other. He just doesn't necessarily get caught up in the juxtaposition of the two.
Each had tremendous success at Morgan Park, won a state championship and were four-star recruits before signing to play for Illinois — both were a major coup for Underwood and Co.
Miller, who signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Illinois men's basketball team last week, is a different player with a different set of skills than Dosunmu, who has been in a starring role on the Illini for two seasons and has declared for the NBA Draft, though he could elect to return for his junior season.
They're different players and are coming to Illinois at different mile markers in Underwood's — Illinois' head coach — remake of the program, but both have been, or will be, key in the continued growth Underwood and his coaching staff long to see.
“Obviously they’re winners; that’s an important piece," Underwood said last week via a Zoom meeting with reporters. "I think Adam is an elite shooter and physically their bodies are at different points. You look at Adam physically, he’s 6-4, he’s strong, he’s got great legs, he’s got a great base.
"I think it’s too early to comment on the basketball piece. Ayo was so electric, and I’ve got to remember back to Ayo as a freshman to make those same adjustments. We remember Ayo here as the end of his sophomore year. I think there’s some similarities, but their style of play is completely different.
“Adam is an elite shooter and yet he’s got enough game that he’s a really good finisher with that athleticism and that contact. He’s a guy who can get to the foul line a ton. They’ve got different genetics and that’s probably the biggest difference."
Dosunmu was a heralded passer out of high school and a dynamo in transition with his ability to finish at the rim, though he wasn't necessarily known as a jump shooter and was slender before bulking up over the course of his tenure. He was also the first marquee recruit out of Chicago to sign with Underwood at a time that he was trying to make a big in-state splash without having much on-court success at Illinois to show for it.
Dosunmu shouldered a heavy portion of the workload — along with Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili — in becoming the first freshman in program history to lead the team in scoring. He returned for his sophomore season and was a key reason Illinois was the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 before the year was ended because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
All the while, Miller was watching his former teammate in Champaign and closely monitoring his path.
“Ayo’s decision to go to Illinois, I was like, ‘Let me watch him,’ because I was on the team with him, that was kind of my sit-back year to watch him as a senior,” Miller said during his signing ceremony. “He’s been through the ranks. He’s been through everything I’m planning to go through. So I was like, ‘Let me sit back and watch him.’ I enjoyed the ride he had. He made history at Illinois. He brought them back to greatness, so hopefully, I can do the same thing. That’s like a big brother to me, so I watch every move he makes. I hope I can make bigger steps.”
The roster is in a better spot now than it was two years ago and the program has more wins to show for it. Illinois returns Da'Monte Williams, Frazier and Bezhanishvili to go with Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison, who each sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules. Both Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn could elect to return to college after declaring for the NBA Draft.
That's in addition to four-star guard Andre Curbelo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins, who have each signed their National Letters of Intent with Illinois.
Miller has the opportunity to be a big part in Underwood's continued build of Illinois basketball that took major strides with Dosunmu on the team; and Miller has the surrounding talent to continue Illinois' upward path of relevancy in the college basketball world.
“Ayo believed in us when it wasn’t the sexy thing, so to speak," Underwood said. "We weren’t winning and we were building this and it’s never not been our vision, our plan, to have the best players from the state, the best players from the city of Chicago and the ones who fit.
"Adam comes along and I don’t get into all the rankings, I just know he’s ranked really high (No. 33 in the nation, per 247Sports). He’s a really good player that is a guy who fits everything we do. He’s going to be an integral piece of us continuing to climb the mountain. ...
"Adam’s walking into a nice situation. He’s got leaders. He’s got guys who now have won. That group Ayo came in with was very, very inexperienced, had not won. Adam and Andre and Coleman are going to be able to benefit from the leadership of some guys who won some games now."
