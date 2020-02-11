Ayo Dosunmu helped off floor in No. 22 Illinois' loss to Michigan State

The Illini clawed all the way back to take a one-point lead with 19 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Kofi Cockburn and nearly got their stop on the other end. Michigan State star guard Cassius Winston drove to the lane, missed a layup but forward Xavier Tillman got his hands on the rebound and flushed home the go-ahead dunk with six seconds left to take the lead back.

The loss is the third in a row for Illinois and (16-8, 8-5) and Michigan State (17-8, 9-5) snapped a three-game losing streak. Dosunmu led Illinois with 17 points and had 15 of them in a brilliant second half that nearly helped Illinois overcome a slow, poor-shooting first half.

"I have yet to figure out why we can't play hard and we do that at times," Underwood said. "Our team walked in before the game and I literally asked the coaches after they left, I said, 'Are we ready?' It was almost like a somber funeral. Before the Maryland game, we were probably too high. We were through the roof. We played like it in the first half, not to take anything away from Michigan State."

Similar to the Miami game earlier this season, where Illinois trailed by more than 20 points, the Illini roared back behind the play of Dosunmu and Andres Feliz, who scored 15 points on Tuesday. Illinois forced turnovers, got in transition and scored.