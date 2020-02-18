Ayo Dosunmu returns in a big way, and 2 other takeaways from Illinois’ big 62-56 road win against No. 9 Penn State

Dosunmu, who made 9 of 15 shots, paced Illinois throughout the game and was the most important difference-maker on the court. He scored 16 of his points in the second half.

“When you lose your alpha, it throws things off,” coach Brad Underwood said on the FS1 broadcast. “And how good was he today?”

The answer: Great.

2. A few other stars showed up, too.

Andres Feliz also had a clutch play against Penn State (20-6, 10-5). The guard grabbed an offensive rebound with less than 30 seconds to play that forced the Nittany Lions to foul.

He scored only five points but grabbed seven rebounds.

Center Kofi Cockburn looked destined for a frustrating game after picking up two early fouls and playing only five minutes before halftime. But he looked strong in the post when he returned, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Alan Griffin helped keep Illinois afloat in the first half, when he scored all nine of his points off the bench. Da’Monte Williams’ defense helped frustrate Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, who worked hard for his 13 points while shooting 3-for-11 from the field.

3. The Illini look bound for the NCAA Tournament.