Ayo Dosunmu scores final eight points for Illini in win against Rutgers

Underwood likened the game to a rock fight, or an mixed martial arts match between a pair of heavy-handed, quick-footed fighters. Rutgers isn't the basement of the Big Ten anymore, not with head coach Steve Pikiell, who is in his fourth year at Rutgers. They're a physical bunch, one that bashes their way to the rim for layups and scraps for every last rebound they can get their hands on, which was 42 on Saturday.

That, combined with a unique 11 a.m. tipoff with Illinois coming off a massive win in Madison to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Badgers, could have meant trouble. Even with a flat-lining offense for most of the game, Illinois' defense never wavered.

“This is one of those games where you’ve got to just be tough," Dosunmu said. "You’ve got to have that ‘it factor’ in you, meaning that an 11 o’clock game, both teams waking up early, we woke up today at 5:30 for shootaround. It’s not going to be pretty. This is one you have to really focus in on your techniques and focus in on your responsibilities. You can’t control if the ball goes in, but you can control if your man doesn’t score on you."