Ayo Dosunmu scores 21 points, but Illinois fades late in a 71-63 loss to Ohio State. 3 takeaways from the defeat that sets up an important season finale Sunday against Iowa.

The sophomore guard has proved to be so clutch this season it seems at times he could win games on his own.

Obviously that’s not the case. And Illinois might have received a wake-up call to the importance of his teammates in March.

Dosunmu was aggressive and productive, scoring 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting with five assists and five rebounds.

But he was the only one on fire.

The Illini shot 43.6% from the floor, making only 27.3% (6 of 22) of their 3-pointers. Outside of Dosunmu, they shot only 36.5%.

Andres Feliz added 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting and made only 1 of 6 3-pointers. He had 11 rebounds.

“Besides Ayo, we have to have some other guys step up,” Underwood said. “Tough night shooting.”

Some of it had to do with key players getting into foul trouble.

Center Kofi Cockburn sat the final 10\u00bd minutes of the first half with two fouls. He was scoreless before halftime and finished with six points and three rebounds.

Underwood bemoaned Cockburn’s foul trouble -- he finished with four -- and the way Ohio State drew him out of the post.

