Ayo Dosunmu scores 21 points, but Illinois fades late in a 71-63 loss to Ohio State. 3 takeaways from the defeat that sets up an important season finale Sunday against Iowa.

A reporter asked coach Brad Underwood after Illinois’ 71-63 loss at Ohio State on Thursday if the defeat should be considered a one-off.
“Sure,” he said.
The problem is the No. 23 Illini (20-10, 12-7 Big Ten) have only one regular-season game left and no excuses for an off night if they want to make a long postseason run.
The game doesn’t ruin Illinois’ NCAA Tournament chances. That’s the good news for Illini fans.
But its hopes of winning a regular-season conference title likely are over. Illinois started the day only a half-game behind conference co-leaders Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan State.
Sunday’s finale against No. 18 Iowa in Champaign is still important. A victory would give the Illini a top-four Big Ten finish and provide a precious double bye in the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.
“Next game,” Underwood said. “We have a lot to play for.”
Illinois struggled with shooting and rebounding against the No. 19 Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8), who overcame an 11-point first-half deficit.
Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s loss in Columbus, Ohio:
1. The Illini need more than Ayo Dosunmu.
The sophomore guard has proved to be so clutch this season it seems at times he could win games on his own.
Obviously that’s not the case. And Illinois might have received a wake-up call to the importance of his teammates in March.
Dosunmu was aggressive and productive, scoring 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting with five assists and five rebounds.
But he was the only one on fire.
The Illini shot 43.6% from the floor, making only 27.3% (6 of 22) of their 3-pointers. Outside of Dosunmu, they shot only 36.5%.
Andres Feliz added 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting and made only 1 of 6 3-pointers. He had 11 rebounds.
“Besides Ayo, we have to have some other guys step up,” Underwood said. “Tough night shooting.”
Some of it had to do with key players getting into foul trouble.
Center Kofi Cockburn sat the final 10\u00bd minutes of the first half with two fouls. He was scoreless before halftime and finished with six points and three rebounds.
Underwood bemoaned Cockburn’s foul trouble -- he finished with four -- and the way Ohio State drew him out of the post.
You have free articles remaining.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Feliz also picked up early fouls, handcuffing Illinois. Trent Frazier also finished with four fouls.
“We had lineups out there we hadn’t seen,” Underwood said.
It seemed a gift that the Illini led 37-30 at the half.
“It was out of rhythm for them, and we just didn’t make shots,” Underwood said.
2. Illinois lost the battle of the boards, especially on the offensive end.
Underwood pointed to two reasons for the loss.
“The ball didn’t go in, and we gave up 16 offensive rebounds,” he said. “That was the game. That’s very very out of character for us.”
Illinois ranked 16th nationally and first in the Big Ten, averaging 12.8 offensive rebounds per game. It’s been a difference-maker most of the conference season.
“I was disappointed,” Underwood said. “We’ve been chasing down rebounds all year. It was just us not getting them. We’ve been doing that.”
Again, Cockburn being drawn away from the basket was an issue. The 7-footer came in averaging 9 rebounds per game.
Ohio State outrebounded Illinois 38-22.
“What we didn’t foresee was their dominance on the glass,” Underwood said.
Illinois accomplished its goal of holding Ohio State to six or fewer 3-pointers. The Buckeyes hit only 3 of 15.
But it didn’t matter.
“We were going to make them shoot 2s,” Underwood.
Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points, and E.J. Liddell (more on him below) tied a career high with 17 off the bench.
3. E.J. Liddell says hello to Illinois.
Liddell was the only player other than Jabari Parker to win the Mr. Basketball of Illinois award twice.
He reminded the Illini of why they wanted him as a recruit out of Belleville West.
Liddell went 7 of 9 from the field, making the most of his time after Wesson hit the bench with foul trouble. Liddell also grabbed 11 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.
The Buckeyes have won four in a row and nine of their last 11. Underwood wasn’t surprised to see Liddell perform at a high level.
“We recruited E.J.,” he said. “We know how good he is. He hit a groove. That gives them a complete look.”