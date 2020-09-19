Big Ten releases football schedule; Illinois opens at Wisconsin

Week 7: vs. Iowa (Dec. 5)

Week 8: at Northwestern (Dec. 12)

Week 9: Championship week, which will have the teams play cross-divisional games against a team with the same division standings.

Special dates, such as any Friday games, or kickoff times have not yet been announced. Illinois was scheduled to open the season, originally, in a nonconference game against Illinois State on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium. After the move to conference-only games, Illinois was supposed to host Ohio State on Sept. 3 before the postponement of the season.

Teams will play all division opponents and two crossover games. Illinois' crossover games, of course, are at Rutgers and home against Ohio State.

This year will be the latest start to the Illini football season in the 131-year history of the program. The previous latest start was Oct. 19, 1907 (L, 42-6 vs. Chicago) and this will be the first time Illinois has started the season in October since Oct. 4, 1941, a 45-0 win over Miami (Ohio).

Historically, Illinois has won nine straight October season openers and is 29-6-1 all-time in October season openers, including 21 shutouts.