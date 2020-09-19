 Skip to main content
Big Ten releases football schedule; Illinois opens at Wisconsin
Big Ten releases football schedule; Illinois opens at Wisconsin

Peters_Brandon

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will return for his second season as quarterback when the season begins the weekend of Oct. 24 at Wisconsin.

 Fighting Illini Athletics

CHAMPAIGN — The third time should be the charm for the Big Ten.

The third iteration of the conference's football schedule was released on Saturday in a made-for-TV, week-by-week release on the FOX Big Noon Kickoff.

The first schedule release, which feels like a lifetime ago, was scrapped in July in favor of a conference-only schedule. That schedule was released in August but the season was postponed less than a week later.

Illinois will open the season at Wisconsin in Week 1, a stretch of three road games in the first five weeks of the season. Here's the full schedule:

Week 1: at Wisconsin (Oct. 24)

Week 2: vs. Purdue (Oct. 31)

Week 3: vs. Minnesota (Nov. 7)

Week 4: at Rutgers (Nov. 14)

Week 5: at Nebraska (Nov. 21)

Week 6: vs. Ohio State (Nov. 28)

Week 7: vs. Iowa (Dec. 5)

Week 8: at Northwestern (Dec. 12)

Week 9: Championship week, which will have the teams play cross-divisional games against a team with the same division standings.

Special dates, such as any Friday games, or kickoff times have not yet been announced. Illinois was scheduled to open the season, originally, in a nonconference game against Illinois State on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium. After the move to conference-only games, Illinois was supposed to host Ohio State on Sept. 3 before the postponement of the season.

Teams will play all division opponents and two crossover games. Illinois' crossover games, of course, are at Rutgers and home against Ohio State.

This year will be the latest start to the Illini football season in the 131-year history of the program. The previous latest start was Oct. 19, 1907 (L, 42-6 vs. Chicago) and this will be the first time Illinois has started the season in October since Oct. 4, 1941, a 45-0 win over Miami (Ohio).

Historically, Illinois has won nine straight October season openers and is 29-6-1 all-time in October season openers, including 21 shutouts.

The conference announced that no fans will be permitted at stadiums this season, though family members of the players and staff will be permitted in the stadium.

PHOTOS: 32 historical Illini photos

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

