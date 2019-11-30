Bobby Roundtree returns to Memorial Stadium for first time since suffering spinal injury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the team have visited Roundtree in Chicago and some players went to Florida immediately after the accident to visit him. The team has used FaceTime to communicate with him in the locker room after games and he's active in team meetings, Smith said last month.

A locker in the corner of the new locker room has his name plate and helmet in it. Linebacker Dele Harding said he was speechless when Roundtree came into the locker room, and a photo provided by the university shows shock on the faces of Alex Palczewski and Stanley Green, who were at the front of the team.

“It’s indescribable," Harding said. "A lot of emotions were also in the mix as well, a couple of guys seeing him for the first time. We dedicated the season to him, so seeing him in person was definitely emotional on my behalf."

Said Palczewski: “Unbelievable. I’ve Facetimed him and I saw him at media days, but just to be able to see him actually here meant the world to me."

Last season as a sophomore, Roundtree led the team in tackles for loss (12.5), sacks (7.5) and pass breakups (7), and was third in tackles (66). His in-person presence carried a weight beyond words. He was the same old player who used to go to offensive huddles to provide a spark to the team, even after he had played defense on a long drive, Brown said.