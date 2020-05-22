Bobby Roundtree speaks out for the first time since his injury

“I see myself walking again, traveling with my mom, maybe coaching or maybe starting a rehab center or something," Roundtree said. "I want to do something that’s going to help people that have been through this. I want to show everybody that anything is possible no matter the situation."

On the field, he was a relentless pass rusher who put as much effort into a practice as he did to chasing down quarterbacks on Saturday. He attacks his rehab process the same way.

“After this injury, you’ve watched a person that’s been truly at the worst point in his life and he doesn’t acknowledge that to where it defeats him, but he acknowledges it to motivate him," Busch said. "He’s truly your idea of inspiration and hope on a daily basis. He’s gone from the simplest of struggles to absolutely overcoming everything that you put in front of him. ...

“Every day is an inspiration for me just talking to Bobby. He will push the limits at all times. He is going to push himself. He is never satisfied. He’s got a natural-born gift and that’s truly been, probably, the biggest blessing for us all is to watch that blossom and truly motivate everybody around him."