Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball staff doing what they can with virtual recruiting

"We have to make sure we have the right fit in our locker room and the right fit for our pieces on the court. I’m excited about the possibilities that are out there. We’ll continue to keep digging on our background checks and keep checking the transfer portals. Again, we don’t know if some of these kids who are freshmen and sophomores who are leaving if they’re eligible next year. We don’t have any clue of what this one-time transfer waiver is going to look like next year or if this gets pushed back another year. There are a lot of things up in the air right now."

Underwood has talked frequently about building a culture in the locker room and the lengths his players took to establish what was needed to win. He's unwilling to compromise that culture by taking a flyer on a player simply because the program has an open scholarship. The coaching staff, Underwood said, will do its due diligence on players but transfers are expected to commit to programs, in some cases, without ever visiting their future home.