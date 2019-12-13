Brad Underwood raves about Da'Monte Williams for Illinois basketball: 'One of the elite defenders that I've coached'

“There are a lot of things — his intelligence, he’s physically strong and you take that 7-foot wingspan and that bothers people."

Wednesday's win wasn't an aberration for Williams. He's long been praised by Underwood as one of the top defensive players on the team and has been in the starting lineup the last two games. His presence as a starter gives Underwood flexibility on the defensive side while bringing Andres Feliz as a stabilizing force off the bench.

Though Williams is averaging just 3.9 points, he's revered on the team for other things he does that don't necessarily show up in the stat line.

"I think Da’Monte is one of the elite defenders that I’ve coached," Underwood said. "He’s continuing to prove that."

Williams, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard from Peoria, has always guarded the opposing team's best player, dating back to when he was in high school at Peoria Manual. It's never been a problem for him to lock up an offensive player, but he said he's grown at Illinois (7-3), which hosts Old Dominion at 5 p.m. Saturday (BTN).

"I didn’t really care about who I was guarding, just knowing I was going to go out there and compete," Williams said.