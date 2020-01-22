Can Illinois basketball fans start thinking big now? 3 takeaways from the Illini’s 79-62 win over Purdue.

In recent seasons, at this point of the year, Illinois fans have resigned themselves to disappointment. This season, they’re imagining all the possibilities.
And with good reason.
Illinois’ 79-62 win against Purdue on Tuesday night gives the Illini a season sweep of the Boilermakers for the first time since 2008-09. Illinois’ five-game Big Ten win streak is its longest since 2012-13, the last season they made the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 21 Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) are off to their best conference start since 2005-06, when they tied for second place. They also snapped Purdue’s 15-game home winning streak in Big Ten games.
“This is what we’re about,” coach Brad Underwood told reporters after the victory. “This is what we’re made for. It’s togetherness and toughness.”
Here are three takeaways from the big road win.
1. Permission granted for Illinois fans to dream big.
During Tuesday night’s ESPNU broadcast, broadcasters Dave Flemming and Dan Dakich dared to ponder Illinois’ potential.
Is it possible, they wondered hesitantly, that Illinois really could be in the running for a Big Ten championship?
Illini fans started the season hoping for a solid step forward, signified by a winning conference record and a return to the NCAA Tournament after a six-season drought. After winning at Purdue, more seems possible.
The Illini arguably played their most complete game of the season, shooting 55%, out-rebounding the Boilermakers 37-19 and making seven 3-pointers.
They sit in second place in the Big Ten, only a half game behind Michigan State. A home victory against the Spartans on Feb. 11 would be crucial, but Illinois needs to continue to take care of business until then.
Ken Pomeroy’s analytic web site predicts a five-game losing streak in February. But it also predicted a loss at Purdue.
2. The Illini are clicking with chemistry.
Illinois has its stars but is at its best when its players are clicking together.
Watching Illini teammates find big man Kofi Cockburn in the post has been as entertaining to fans as it is essential to the Illini success. The freshman center finished with his eighth double-double of the season, scoring 22 points with 15 rebounds.
Plenty of those post feeds came from sophomore Ayo Dosunmu, who displayed his impressive court vision. He registered his first career double-double (surprising, right?) with 18 points and a career-high 11 assists.
Junior guard Trent Frazier’s six-game streak without a turnover ended, but he finished with only two giveaways. He added 21 points on 5 of 7 shooting.
He’s shot 10 of 18 in the last two games for 18.5 point average.
3. Be smarter.
Illinois players can’t lose their tempers the way Alan Griffin did.
The guard was ejected with 12 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first half after getting tagged with a flagrant 2 foul when he appeared to intentionally step on Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic’s stomach.
The unsportsmanlike play obviously was a detriment to his teammates. Griffin averages 8.9 points per game off the bench.
But most important, Griffin’s stomp could have injured Stefanovic or sparked a melee like the brawl during Tuesday’s Kansas-Kansas State game.
“He apologized to the young man and we don’t condone any of that,” Underwood said. “That’s not part of anything we’re trying to do in our program.”