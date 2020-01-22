Can Illinois basketball fans start thinking big now? 3 takeaways from the Illini’s 79-62 win over Purdue.

The Illini arguably played their most complete game of the season, shooting 55%, out-rebounding the Boilermakers 37-19 and making seven 3-pointers.

They sit in second place in the Big Ten, only a half game behind Michigan State. A home victory against the Spartans on Feb. 11 would be crucial, but Illinois needs to continue to take care of business until then.

Ken Pomeroy’s analytic web site predicts a five-game losing streak in February. But it also predicted a loss at Purdue.

2. The Illini are clicking with chemistry.

Illinois has its stars but is at its best when its players are clicking together.

Watching Illini teammates find big man Kofi Cockburn in the post has been as entertaining to fans as it is essential to the Illini success. The freshman center finished with his eighth double-double of the season, scoring 22 points with 15 rebounds.

Plenty of those post feeds came from sophomore Ayo Dosunmu, who displayed his impressive court vision. He registered his first career double-double (surprising, right?) with 18 points and a career-high 11 assists.