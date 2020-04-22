Chicago Morgan Park guard Adam Miller officially signs with Illinois basketball

CHICAGO — Adam Miller made his pledge to the University of Illinois men's basketball team official on Tuesday afternoon.
Miller, a four-star guard from Chicago Morgan Park who was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois, signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Illini next season via Instagram live and on a Zoom call with reporters.
"A lot of people said there were a lot of outside factors that messed with my decision, but I was locked in 100 percent, like I said," Miller said on Tuesday from behind a table that was decorated in Illinois decor and an orange block I on the wall behind him. "Illini nation, now I’m a Fighting Illini. I’ve been one my whole life, now I’m official."
Miller verbally announced his commitment at the Jordan Brand Store downtown Chicago in November, but did not sign during the early signing period. He's the third member of the Illinois recruiting class, joining four-star guard Andre Curbelo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins.
UNDERWOOD STATEMENT
Miller averaged 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals this season for Morgan Park, which had a 22-9 record before the IHSA canceled winter sports because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. According to 247Sports, he's rated No. 33 nationally and the No. 2 player in the state, behind only Duke-bound DJ Steward of Chicago Whitney Young.
The addition of Miller gives Illinois head coach Brad Underwood the No. 15-rated recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports.
“I feel like it’s the best setup for me," Miller said. "This is my best option. This is something that’s important to me. If I was going to be able to continue to go to my dream and make it to the NBA, why not do it at home? That’s a big factor to me. My family can come to my games."
Illinois has one open scholarship spot remaining after both Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones announced their transfers from the portal and could have as many as three open scholarship spots depending on the status of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, who have each declared for the NBA Draft, but could elect to return to school.
Should Dosunmu withdraw from the draft, Miller said he would welcome the opportunity to play with Dosunmu again. They played together for a season at Morgan Park.
“A lot of people said I wasn’t even going there if Ayo was coming back, but that didn’t manage my decision," Miller said. "Me and Ayo played high school together, so I would have gladly played college basketball with him."
This story will be updated.
